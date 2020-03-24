See More Speed Reads
RIP
Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally is now 'the most notable victim' of COVID-19

3:45 p.m.
Terrence McNally.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally died Tuesday in Florida from complications related to the novel coronavirus, Deadline reports. The author of Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, and musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtimeamong many others — was 81.

McNally is to date the "most notable victim of COVID-19," Deadline writes. The playwright was a lung cancer survivor and had chronic inflammatory lung disease.

"Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly," tweeted Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness."

Other notable victims of COVID-19 reportedly include Manu Dibango, the Paris-based 86-year-old saxophonist behind the hit "Soul Makossa," and 89-year-old Italian actress Lucia Bosè. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Greta Thunberg says she's recovering from what she believes was 'very likely' a mild case of coronavirus

4:37 p.m.
Greta Thunberg.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg posted on her Instagram account Tuesday that she is quite certain she's recovering from a mild bout with the novel coronavirus.

The 17-year-old said she returned to Sweden from a trip to Central Europe and started feeling sick about 10 days ago, as did her father. They quarantined away from her mother and sister and are now on the mend, but Thunberg implored her followers to abide by their governments' guidelines and remain as isolated as possible to help slow the pandemic even if they're in lower risk groups like she is.

Thunberg was never actually tested because in Sweden only people in need of emergency medical treatment are able to undergo the diagnostic process, while others exhibiting milder symptoms are told to stay home and isolate. Still, she believes it's "extremely likely" she contracted the virus because of the symptoms and her recent travel circumstances. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

there's a catch
Trump says governors 'have to treat us well' if they want assistance during coronavirus pandemic

3:45 p.m.

President Trump said Tuesday he's working well with governors across the country as both the federal government and the states battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump singled out his working relationship with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), with whom he's clashed in the past over issues like homelessness. And everyone else, it seems, remains in communication with each other and the White House as the country develops some semblance of a coordinated plan. But, there's a catch.

The president said governors can't simply tell him they want assistance and expect the administration to comply in the blink of an eye. Instead, he suggested governors should show some appreciation first.

He pointed to New York in this instance. The state with the country's highest number of COVID-19 cases is trying to get more respirators, but Trump says Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) can't blame the White House because he had a chance to order the supplies two years ago. Tim O'Donnell

still coming this summer?
Warner Bros. delays June movies Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights

3:29 p.m.
Gal Gadot.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wonder Woman 1984 is officially moving release dates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, although the studio is still aiming for a summer launch.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday announced the second Wonder Woman film would be postponed from June 5 to Aug. 14, per Variety. Major theater chains like Regal and AMC have closed locations throughout the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chair Toby Emmerich in a statement said "we hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by" August.

The studio also postponed the new Scooby-Doo film Scoob! and the musical In the Heights, which were originally scheduled to hit theaters in May and June, respectively. No new release date for those movies has been announced.

Previously, other films scheduled for the traditional summer movie season that were delayed included Black Widow and the ninth Fast & Furious, both of which were slated for May. Black Widow doesn't yet have a new release date, while Fast & Furious has moved all the way to 2021. Minions: The Rise of Gru was also pulled from its July release as Illumination Animation's studio in Paris closed.

Movies scheduled for March like A Quiet Place Part II and Mulan were also previously postponed without getting new release dates amid uncertainty about when theaters might widely reopen in the U.S.

Last week, a report from The Wrap suggested that Warner Bros. was considering the possibility of skipping theaters entirely for Wonder Woman 1984 and releasing the film straight to streaming. But the studio is now making clear this isn't the plan, saying Tuesday that "when we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen."

Warner Bros. in this Tuesday announcement, however, notably didn't adjust the release date of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which for now is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 17. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus task force doctor declines to back up Trump's timeline for easing social distancing guidelines

2:50 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump claims it's possible for the United States to be "opened up and just raring to go" again in under three weeks, but one of the officials on his coronavirus task force declined to support that tight timeline.

During an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Trump said he would "love" to have the United States "opened" again by Easter, which is on April 12. This comes after Trump in a Monday press conference said the United States will "soon be open for business, very soon, a lot sooner than the three or four months that somebody was suggesting."

This short timeline was revisited later in Fox News' broadcast, with anchor Bill Hemmer asking Trump if this is really possible and Trump asserting that it is, although he said that Americans would still have to continue taking precautions like "staying away from each other" and washing their hands. Hemmer then turned to Dr. Deborah Birx of Trump's coronavirus task force, asking her if the Easter timeline is "realistic."

Birx would not specifically say whether it is, instead responding that the White House will continue to "get all of the data from around the country and all of the data from around the globe and really understand what's working." She also emphasized that the White House's 15-day social distancing guidelines must continue to be followed for the next week.

NBC News notes that "public health experts and local and state leaders have cautioned against easing restrictions too early, saying it could put an enormous strain on hospitals and lead to even more deaths and economic damage." And Trump's new timeline comes a day after Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CBS This Morning, "We know it's going to be a while before life gets back to normal." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
Trump claims he 'canceled' Congress' coronavirus deal Monday night

1:57 p.m.

Although it's looking more and more like it will get done soon, Republicans have pointed the finger at Democrats for holding up the Senate's coronavirus stimulus package the last few days.

But President Trump said Tuesday that he's the one who nixed negotiations Monday night.

It's unclear precisely what role Trump played in blowing up negotiations, if indeed there was one, but he said he turned against it after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) presented the House's own bill. Trump argued it included "Green New Deal stuff" and other provisions that didn't have anything to do "with the workers," but were more geared toward getting a long-hoped-for Democratic agenda passed.

The president was, as is often the case, apparently particularly upset about the package's mention of windmills. Tim O'Donnell

stay safe out there
Pence again touts chloroquine as coronavirus treatment after it's linked to deaths

1:40 p.m.
Mike Pence.
ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence touted a potentially unsafe COVID-19 treatment on Tuesday even after it had been linked to deaths.

Pence, who's been leading the White House's response to the new coronavirus, appeared for a Fox News town hall on Tuesday. That's where Dr. Mehmet Oz asked him about the malaria drug chloroquine that's been discussed as a potential treatment for the new coronavirus, and Pence seemed more than hopeful about the drug's prospects.

"There's no barrier to access chloroquine in this country. We're looking to add to that supply," Pence said of the drug. "We are engaging in a clinical trial" with the intent to make chloroquine available "for off-label use." But when asked if he'd take chloroquine if he became infected with COVID-19, Pence only said he'd follow the advice of his physician, even after repeated prodding from Oz. That cautious part of Pence's response was left out of a clip shared by the Trump campaign.

Pence's chloroquine confidence comes after President Trump repeatedly touted the drug's potential in a Monday night press conference. After that, Nigeria reported two fatal overdoses of chloroquine and implored its citizens not to use the drug, which "will cause harm and can lead to death." A man in Arizona died and his wife was hospitalized after ingesting a form of chloroquine that's used to clean fish tanks. The woman said she got the idea from Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

an album isn't born
Lady Gaga postpones new album amid coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'stay home'

12:58 p.m.
Lady Gaga.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bad news, Little Monsters.

Lady Gaga announced Tuesday she has made the "incredibly tough decision" to postpone the release of her latest album Chromatica as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The album was scheduled for release on April 10 after Gaga's single "Stupid Love" dropped last month.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote.

Gaga said she prefers "that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," including getting professionals medical equipment they need and helping those "who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

As if the album's delay wasn't enough of a bummer for fans, Gaga at the same time revealed she had several "fun things" planned surrounding its original release date, including a "secret Coachella set." Coachella was bumped from April to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, some "fun surprises" are on the way, Gaga teased.

No new release date has been announced for Chromatica, but Gaga, who urged fans to "stay home" and practice social distancing, promised it will come at some point in the not-too-distant future when we'll all hopefully be able to "hug and kiss each other" again. Brendan Morrow

