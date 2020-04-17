10 things you need to know today: April 17, 2020

U.S. coronavirus deaths spike to one-day record

Public health officials reported 4,591 deaths in the United States from COVID-19 on Thursday, nearly doubling the previous one-day record of 2,569 set on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, the total coronavirus death toll in the U.S. was more than 33,000, with more than 670,000 infections. The number of new confirmed infections reported Thursday was roughly the same as on Wednesday, at 31,451. In China, authorities revised the official death toll attributed to the novel coronavirus by more than one third. In the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases were reported late last year, public health officials increased the number of deaths by 1,290 to 3,869. They said the revisions stemmed from delays counting people who died at home in the early stages of the outbreak. [The Wall Street Journal, CNN]