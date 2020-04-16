See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Brazil's president, skeptical of coronavirus, fires health minister who pushed for social distancing

7:55 p.m.
Luiz Henrique Mandetta.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday fired his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after they butted heads on how to tackle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the epidemic, saying that "life is priceless, but the economy and jobs must return to normal." Mandetta in turn was adamant about how important social distancing guidelines are in curbing the spread of the virus. During his final briefing on Thursday, Mandetta told Brazilians not to "think that we are going to escape a sharp rise in cases of this illness. The health system still isn't ready [for] a rapid increase [in cases]." He also offered encouragement, saying, "Don't be afraid. Science is light ... and it is through science that we will find a way out of this."

Bolsonaro picked Nelson Teich, an oncologist and partner in a medical service consulting firm, to replace Mandetta. When news of Mandetta's firing was made public, protests popped up across the country, The Guardian reports, with demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro shouting, "Bolsonaro murderer!" As of Thursday night, Brazil has had more than 30,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,924 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Denied
Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for a retrial

9:02 p.m.
Roger Stone.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that President Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone does not deserve to have a new trial, saying that his legal team's claim of juror misconduct "is not supported by any facts or data and it is contrary to controlling legal precedent."

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering, and sentenced to three years and four months in prison. In her 81-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote that the jury forewoman's social media posts "may suggest" that she has "strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters."

She also said Stone's attorneys had the chance to do more research on the juror before agreeing to place her on the panel, and their motion was a "tower of indignation" with "little of substance holding it up." Catherine Garcia

roll back
EPA weakens regulations on mercury pollution

7:04 p.m.
A coal-fired power plant in Romeoville, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it has created a new method of calculating the costs and benefits of controlling the release of toxic metals like mercury by oil and coal-fired power plants, weakening the existing regulation.

Environmental organizations say this will likely increase air pollution, with The New York Times' Lisa Friedman and Coral Davenport writing, "By reducing the positive health effects of regulations on paper and raising their economic costs, the new method could be used to justify loosening restrictions on any pollutant that the fossil fuel industry has deemed too costly to control."

The standards were enacted in 2012, when the Obama administration required power plants to install pollution controls in order to curb emissions of mercury, which is linked to brain damage. This move cost the industry $9.6 billion annually. One of Trump's top fundraisers, former Murray Energy Corporation CEO Robert Murray, told administration officials shortly after Trump's inauguration that rolling back mercury controls was on his "wish list," the Times reports. The company filed for bankruptcy last year, and is now undergoing a reorganization. Catherine Garcia

the overlook awakens
The Shining spinoff series Overlook headed to HBO Max from J.J. Abrams

5:58 p.m.
J.J. Abrams
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Here's J.J.!

J.J. Abrams has his first shows for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max lined up after signing a production deal with WarnerMedia last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Among them is Overlook, a series the Reporter describes as exploring "the untold, terrifying stories" of the hotel from Stephen King's The Shining, featuring "iconic characters from the horror thriller."

Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown will reportedly write and produce after having worked on Castle Rock, another Abrams-produced series based on King's work, for Hulu. Overlook would be the latest project set in the world of The Shining after Doctor Sleep, a film adaptation of King's own The Shining sequel that featured a return to the Overlook Hotel and was a box office disappointment.

A second series Abrams has in the works is a show based DC's Justice League Dark, a team that in the comics has included characters like Swamp Thing and Deadman. And the third show is a 1970s-set drama called Duster which the Reporter says "revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly in a statement called this an "amazing start to our association" with Abrams' company Bad Robot, expressing excitement over "Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King." HBO Max is slated to launch in May and cost $15 a month. Brendan Morrow

bad blood
Trump reportedly invites every GOP senator to coronavirus task force — except Mitt Romney

5:06 p.m.

President Trump's new coronavirus task force reportedly includes every single Republican senator except for the only one who voted to remove him from office.

The White House on Thursday announced members of Congress from both parties who are joining a new congressional task force focused on reopening the U.S. economy. It's not exactly a highly exclusive group, as according to NBC News' Alex Moe and The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, every Republican in the Senate was invited. Well, all but one: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.).

CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirms that Romney "was not asked to be" on the task force or to join Trump on a call Thursday and that Trump himself "reviewed the list of which lawmakers would be on before it was finalized."

Romney earlier this year was the only Republican in the Senate to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office in his impeachment trial. At the time, he predicted in an interview with Fox News, "The personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary." Brendan Morrow

nothing makes sense here
This Trump campaign ad is extremely confused by his coronavirus response

4:56 p.m.

The Trump campaign is actually not bragging in this campaign ad — at least not as much as it could be.

On Thursday, President Trump's re-election campaign started running a Facebook ad that boasted he's "protecting small businesses and their employees during the coronavirus crisis." It then claims over 17,500 loans had been granted to those small business owners, but then inexplicably understates just how much they received.

Instead of the $350 billion in loans the Paycheck Protection Program doled out until it was drained on Thursday, the Trump ad says he's given out "over $5.4 million to those who need it." $5.4 million divided among 17,500 businesses would only be a little more than $300 for each business, leaving the "over" to do a whole lot of work here. Kathryn Krawczyk

new rule?
House rules chair recommends letting lawmakers vote by proxy amid pandemic

4:06 p.m.
Jim McGovern.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The chair of the House Rules Committee has unveiled a proposed permitting voting by proxy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) on Thursday announced he's recommending temporarily letting lawmakers who are "unable to travel to Washington due to the pandemic" provide "specific instructions for each vote to a fellow member who has been authorized to cast those votes on their behalf." Many lawmakers have been calling for some form of remote voting to be implemented to avoid having members of Congress travel or gather together during the pandemic.

House members, McGovern said, would need to be given "exact direction" on how to vote every time, so "there would be no ability to give a general proxy." Republicans would need to back the rule change by unanimous consent or a voice vote to avoid having all members vote on it in person, The Hill reports.

"We should not wait for this pandemic to end to make changes to the rules that help us to do our jobs in such an unprecedented time," McGovern said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) previously told The Hill he didn't think proxy voting is "healthy" because "it puts too much power in one hand." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also said earlier this month remote voting presents "serious constitutional, technological and security concerns."

McGovern's vote-by-proxy idea, CNN noted, was something of a "middle ground" between not changing the rules at all and changing them to allow for voting remotely using video technology. McGovern argued his vote-by-proxy proposal would be preferable because it wouldn't rely on "the kind of technology that is susceptible to hacking or interference by foreign bad actors." Brendan Morrow

what to do what to do
What senators are telling Trump about reopening the country

3:29 p.m.
Sen. Dick Durbin.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump has tapped a bipartisan group of senators to advise him on reopening the economy, and they're giving him some conflicting suggestions.

On Thursday, Trump called a variety of senators and told them a "a self-administered saliva test" for COVID-19 "and diagnostics to detect antibodies were closer to being widely available," Bloomberg reports. He then asked senators for their thoughts on the current coronavirus situation, with Republican senators pushing for a return to normalcy and Democrats telling Trump to maintain shutdowns and distancing efforts.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told Trump some state economies could collapse if shutdowns continue; He also acknowledged reopening those economies would lead the virus to "spread faster" in a Wednesday Fox News appearance. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said some rural areas in his state had low COVID-19 infection rates and no deaths, and suggested at least they be allowed to resume economic activities. Trump hinted that might be possible, saying some governors could resume economic activities such as outdoor construction once federal guidelines expire at the end of the month, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, Democratic senators, namely Tom Carper (Del.) told Trump to follow science and "refrain from relaxing rules until the crisis abates," Bloomberg reports. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) went so far as to call for a "Manhattan project" style effort to produce and distribute coronavirus tests. He also called on Trump to create an economic "safety net" for the unemployed and small businesses, as well as ensure health care coverage for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs wrote. Kathryn Krawczyk

