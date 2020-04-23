10 things you need to know today: April 23, 2020

Earth Day celebrates its 50th year — online

Activists around the world celebrated the 50th Earth Day on Wednesday online, after the coronavirus pandemic made widespread in-person events impossible. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, the U.S. has made progress in protecting the environment, with policies that have resulted in cleaner air and water, and bans on asbestos and DDT. On this Earth Day, lockdowns worldwide to slow the spread of COVID-19 have brought clearer skies, sightings of wild animals in cities, and sharp drops in air pollution. "It is giving us this quite extraordinary insight into just how much of a mess we humans are making of our beautiful planet," as well as "an opportunity to magically see how much better it can be," Duke University conservation scientist Stuart Pimm said to The Associated Press. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]