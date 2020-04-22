See More Speed Reads
Trump administration allegedly removed doctor developing COVID-19 vaccine for refusing to back hydroxychloroquine

5:21 p.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the federal official formerly leading coronavirus vaccine development, says he was ousted this week for putting science over "politics and cronyism."

Bright was removed from his post as director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Stat News reported earlier this week. Bright confirmed the news on Wednesday with a scathing statement, specifically saying he was ousted for not backing President Trump's preferred yet unproven treatment for COVID-19: hydroxychloroquine.

In his statement, Bright said he was transferred to a "less impactful position at the National Institute of Health," and he "believes" it was because he insisted the federal government funnel congressional funding "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit." Specifically, Bright "limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit" he said in his statement. "Sidelining me ... and putting politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk," Bright continued.

Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine as a "game changer" in treating COVID-19, even though it has proved ineffective and even deadly for some patients. Kathryn Krawczyk

Female-centric Star Wars show reportedly in the works from the co-creator of Russian Doll

5:40 p.m.
Leslye Headland
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

A galaxy far, far away! What a concept!

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney+, Variety reported on Wednesday. She'll reportedly serve as writer and showrunner for the series, which is said to be female-centric and take place "in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed the news, writing the deal dates back several months while noting that Headland attended the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

This is another Star Wars series headed to Disney's streaming service after The Mandalorian, which spawned the breakout Baby Yoda. A series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and another based on Rogue One's Cassian Andor are also both in the works, and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is nearing the end of its final season on Disney+.

No other information about the Headland show has been revealed, although some quickly began to wonder if it could be related to a rumored series about fan-favorite comic book character Doctor Aphra. Headland's involvement comes as many fans have called for greater female involvement in the franchise; The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow last year became the first woman to direct live-action Star Wars, and she's working on the Obi-Wan show as well.

When this new series might arrive on Disney+ isn't clear, but for now, a second season of The Mandalorian is slated for this fall, and a third season is already being developed. Brendan Morrow

Las Vegas mayor leaves CNN's Anderson Cooper baffled while pushing for reopening

4:38 p.m.

In a wild interview Wednesday afternoon, CNN's Anderson Cooper grew increasingly bewildered as the mayor of Las Vegas pushed for the city to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, dismissing health concerns.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told Cooper on Wednesday she'd call for casinos, hotels, restaurants, and more to reopen after previously describing Nevada's stay-at-home order as "insanity."

"I'd love everything open," Goodman told Cooper, "because I think we've had viruses for years."

Cooper seemingly couldn't believe that Goodman would be advocating for "hundreds of thousands of people" to flock to Las Vegas and then return to other areas of the country amid a pandemic, asking her, "how is that safe?" In response, Goodman insisted Cooper was being an "alarmist."

Asked by Cooper how casinos could implement social distancing upon reopening, Goodman declared, "that's up to them to figure out," an answer that made Cooper literally laugh out loud before he asked why she's calling for something that "you have no plan for how it would be done safely." Goodman again responded that the casinos should simply "figure it out."

Later, Cooper showed research from China demonstrating how the coronavirus spreads in a restaurant, information Goodman quickly dismissed because "this isn't China, this is Las Vegas, Nevada."

"Wow, okay, that's really ignorant," Cooper shot back. "That's an ignorant, ignorant statement."

As Cooper continued to raise health concerns, Goodman told the CNN host "you're talking disease, I'm talking life," to which a confused Cooper responded in a moment that summed up the whole exchange, "Okay, that makes no sense." Watch a portion of the stunning interview below. Brendan Morrow

University of Louisville researchers' technology could block the coronavirus from infecting human cells

4:12 p.m.
University of Louisville.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Louisville have joined the coronavirus treatment and prevention fray, announcing Wednesday they believe a technology they developed could block the virus from infecting human cells.

It's based on a piece of synthetic DNA (also known as an aptamer) which targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early research and experiments, led by researchers Paula Bates, John Trent, and Don Miller, indicate the aptamer may be effective at preventing the coronavirus from "hijacking" nucleolin to replicate inside the body at doses previously shown to be safe in patients. The Louisville team has applied the same aptamer in a variety of ways, and it has reportedly emerged as a potential therapeutic drug for multiple types of cancer.

The university is trying to develop the potential treatment as quickly as possible, including sending an application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval to begin treating patients suffering severe cases of COVID-19.

There are currently no known treatments for COVID-19, though scientists around the world are conducting tests on multiple potential therapies. Tim O'Donnell

New York cats become 1st pets to test positive for coronavirus in the U.S.

3:38 p.m.
Cats at the The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The first known instances of pets contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States have been confirmed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories said on Wednesday that two pet cats in separate areas of New York tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports. In the case of the first cat, no one in the household had tested positive for COVID-19, although in the second case, the owner did test positive. Both cats are expected to recover after having mild respiratory illnesses, a statement said.

The USDA said "these are the first pets in the United States to test positive" for the coronavirus. In the case of the first pet, the "virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home," officials said.

The Associated Press notes this "adds to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide" after seven tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo previously tested positive. The CDC's Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, though, noted to the AP that "there's no evidence that pets are playing a role in spreading this disease to people" and that "we don't want people to panic" or "be afraid of pets." Those who become sick with COVID-19 are, however, recommended to limit contact with pets, and the CDC suggests keeping cats indoors. Brendan Morrow

Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health

2:49 p.m.
Protect public health.
RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Some people are protesting ongoing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most Americans aren't on board.

Just 14 percent of Americans believe the country "should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy even if it means increasing the spread of coronavirus," a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found. A massive 76 percent meanwhile say social distancing should continue "even if it means continued damage to the economy," the poll taken just days ago found.

Protesters have gathered in state capitols and, with prodding from President Trump, demanded businesses reopen and social distancing requirements be lifted even though medical experts warn against it. This poll reflects how small that movement is, despite its continued news coverage and the fact that it seems to have prompted some governors to buck federal guidelines and move to let businesses reopen before the pandemic has even peaked. The Morning Consult poll mirrors a recent survey from Pew Research, which found 66 percent of Americans were more concerned that social distancing guidelines would be lifted too soon than last too long.

Morning Consult/Politico surveyed 1991 registered voters online from April 18-19, and the poll had a two percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

Americans' confidence in their job security has gone from a record high to an all-time low

1:55 p.m.
Coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Americans were feeling pretty good about their job security, an annual Gallup showed. Now, that confidence is all but gone.

For the past 45 years, Gallup has conducted surveys to get a sense of how fearful Americans were about getting laid off within 12 months. In 2019, 8 percent of those surveyed were afraid of losing their jobs. That's not an insignificant amount by any means, but it did match an all-time low since Gallup began tracking responses to this particular question.

Flash forward a year into the middle of the pandemic. The number has more than tripled — 25 percent Americans think they could be out of a job within the next 12 months, Gallup's latest poll released Wednesday showed. That's the highest mark since the poll began, surpassing a previous peak of 21 percent during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Gallup poll was based on telephone interviews between April 1-14. A random sample of 540 adults living in the United States was surveyed. The margin of error was 5 percentage points. Read more at Gallup. Tim O'Donnell

Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program

1:52 p.m.
Michael Bloomberg.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg is finally resurfacing after his failed presidential bid.

The billionaire business owner and former New York City mayor will dedicate "upwards of $10 million" to a COVID-19 contact tracing program, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Wednesday. The program is aimed at tracing where people have been and who they've come in contact with in case they later test positive for coronavirus, and Bloomberg will design the whole thing.

New York state has partnered with New Jersey and Connecticut to help track where coronavirus-positive people go and warn people of potential exposure to the virus. Bloomberg "will design the program, design the training," and "he's going to make a financial contribution," Cuomo said. Johns Hopkins University and public health nonprofit Vital Strategies will also work on the project. In addition to Bloomberg's $10 million, the state has $1.3 billion to out toward contact tracing, Cuomo added.

Apple and Google recently announced a rare partnership to develop a contact tracing program embedded in their customers' phones. Their program would allow people to opt in to have their location privately tracked, and if they test positive for COVID-19, will be able to alert anyone they'd been around.

Fundraising numbers released Monday showed Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his three-month-long presidential run, which is shaping up to have been even shorter than the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

