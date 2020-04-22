-
Trump administration allegedly removed doctor developing COVID-19 vaccine for refusing to back hydroxychloroquine5:21 p.m.
-
Female-centric Star Wars show reportedly in the works from the co-creator of Russian Doll5:40 p.m.
-
Las Vegas mayor leaves CNN's Anderson Cooper baffled while pushing for reopening4:38 p.m.
-
University of Louisville researchers' technology could block the coronavirus from infecting human cells4:12 p.m.
-
New York cats become 1st pets to test positive for coronavirus in the U.S.3:38 p.m.
-
Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health2:49 p.m.
-
Americans' confidence in their job security has gone from a record high to an all-time low1:55 p.m.
-
Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program1:52 p.m.
Trump administration allegedly removed doctor developing COVID-19 vaccine for refusing to back hydroxychloroquine
5:21 p.m.
5:40 p.m.
4:38 p.m.
University of Louisville researchers' technology could block the coronavirus from infecting human cells
4:12 p.m.
3:38 p.m.
2:49 p.m.
1:55 p.m.
1:52 p.m.