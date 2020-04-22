Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health

Some people are protesting ongoing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most Americans aren't on board.

Just 14 percent of Americans believe the country "should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy even if it means increasing the spread of coronavirus," a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found. A massive 76 percent meanwhile say social distancing should continue "even if it means continued damage to the economy," the poll taken just days ago found.

Protesters have gathered in state capitols and, with prodding from President Trump, demanded businesses reopen and social distancing requirements be lifted even though medical experts warn against it. This poll reflects how small that movement is, despite its continued news coverage and the fact that it seems to have prompted some governors to buck federal guidelines and move to let businesses reopen before the pandemic has even peaked. The Morning Consult poll mirrors a recent survey from Pew Research, which found 66 percent of Americans were more concerned that social distancing guidelines would be lifted too soon than last too long.

Morning Consult/Politico surveyed 1991 registered voters online from April 18-19, and the poll had a two percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk