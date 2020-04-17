See More Speed Reads
Trump repeatedly tweets about 'liberating' midwestern states

12:33 p.m.

President Trump is endorsing a little bit of anarchy to start the weekend.

On Friday, Trump sent out repeated tweets calling on states to be "liberated," seemingly in support of protesters demanding their governors reopen businesses and restart the economy. "Liberate Michigan!", "Liberate Minnesota!," and "Liberate Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" Trump said in three separate Friday tweets with liberal all-caps usage. The tweets came just minutes after Fox News covered protests outside the Minnesota governor's office.

Trump's tweets seem to support an immediate return to normalcy for those states, but as a recent Pew Research study shows, that's the opposite of what two-thirds of Americans want. According to the study released Wednesday, 66 percent of Americans say they're afraid state governments will lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, as opposed to 32 percent that worry they won't be lifted soon enough.

Experts also warn returning to normalcy without doubling or tripling testing coronavirus capacity would cause a dangerous surge in disease spread and perhaps make previous social distancing efforts worthless. Kathryn Krawczyk

NASA announces May 27 launch date for SpaceX's 1st launch carrying humans

1:38 p.m.

We'd all like to leave the planet right about now. These two men will actually get to do it.

Two veteran astronauts have been scheduled to depart U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, NASA said in a Friday announcement. Multiple-time spacegoers Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will take off May 27 in what is also SpaceX's first time carrying humans to the International Space Station.

While American astronauts have made interstellar trips in the past 10 years, they haven't departed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida since NASA retired the space shuttle program in 2011. They typically rocketpool with Russian cosmonauts, paying around $83 million for a ride, The Washington Post reports. Hurley was on the last U.S. shuttle mission, and once again, he and Behnken will lift off from the center's pad 39A, which also saw several Apollo and shuttle missions.

The mission will also be a first for Elon Musk's SpaceX. Its Falcon 9 rocket has ferried supplies to and from the International Space Station, but in May, its manned Dragon spacecraft will carry astronauts as well. A successful launch would be a win over Boeing, which has a contract with NASA to fly crews to the ISS, despite SpaceX's past delays and failures. Kathryn Krawczyk

Cuomo reacts to Trump tweet in real time, slams president for 'sitting home watching TV'

1:35 p.m.

During his daily coronavirus press conference on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo let loose some his harshest criticism yet of President Trump. Cuomo's rant came after Trump tweeted during the briefing that Cuomo should spend "more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.'"

"If he's sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work," Cuomo shot back. The governor went on to address Trump's criticism that the federal government had built the state "thousands of hospital beds that you didn't need or use," noting that the estimates New York had relied on in the first place were from the White House.

"He should read the reports he issues … They're your projections, Mr. President," Cuomo slammed. "So, were we foolish for relying on your projections?"

But Cuomo wasn't finished. He went on to blast Trump for continually seeking praise for "doing your job as president," asking, "what am I supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers?" He also criticized Trump for announcing this week that governors could decide when to reopen the economy, nothing that such a power is enshrined in the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. "It was always up to the states," Cuomo scoffed, adding: "What, are you going to grant me what the Constitution gave me before you were born?"

"He's doing nothing," Cuomo said of the president. "All he's doing is walking in front of the parade." Jeva Lange

Fiona Apple's first album in 8 years earns a perfect score from Pitchfork

12:10 p.m.

Fiona Apple's first new album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, earned rave reviews upon its release Friday, with Pitchfork giving it a perfect score. "Fiona Apple's fifth record is unbound, a symphony of the everyday, an unyielding masterpiece," the website's critic wrote. "No music has ever sounded quite like it."

Pitchfork last gave a new album a flawless 10 out of 10 score a decade ago, to Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In conjunction with the release on Friday, Apple, 42, told Vulture "making this album has really helped me get through stuff, and I don't know if I can say that about my other albums."

Listen on Spotify here, or below. Jeva Lange

John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom tonight for seniors in quarantine

11:22 a.m.

High school seniors are understandably upset that coronavirus has effectively canceled prom — but never fear, John Krasinski is to the rescue.

The Office star, who has recently made a turn as the host of the coronavirus counter-programming YouTube show Some Good News, announced this week that he will be holding a virtual prom on Friday. "First of all ... you're welcome," Krasinski said in the announcement, which included a delightfully dorky photo of himself in his own prom outfit. "Second of all, I can't take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let's do something about it! Let's have an #SGNprom!"

Throw on your party attire and get ready to slow dance with your cat to "Forever Young," starting at 8 p.m. ET, below. Jeva Lange

Trump's Gallup approval rating sees the sharpest decline of his presidency

11:04 a.m.
President Trump
Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Trump has experienced a six-point dip in his Gallup approval rating, the sharpest decline measured in this poll during his presidency.

Trump in Gallup's latest survey released on Thursday earned a 43 percent job approval rating, a six-point decline from his approval rating of 49 percent in Gallup's poll released on March 24.

"The six-point decline in the president's approval rating is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded for the Trump presidency so far, largely because Trump's ratings have been highly stable and have yet to reach the historical average for presidents (back to 1945) of 53 percent," Gallup said.

When Trump climbed up to a 49 percent approval rating in March's Gallup poll amid the coronavirus pandemic, this tied for the best of his presidency. Even with this six-point decline, his approval rating remains above his average; throughout his administration, Trump's average approval rating from Gallup has been 40 percent.

Among Democrats, Trump's approval rating has dropped six points since mid-March, while among independents, it's fallen four points. CNN's Chris Cillizza points to these numbers in writing that "Democrats and independents, who briefly warmed up to him amid the onset of the pandemic, went back to feeling as they always have about him." Gallup, meanwhile, concludes that the dip "may be equally reflective of their assessment of his performance and an overall souring mood as the unemployment rate and death toll both continue to climb."

Gallup's poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 1,017 U.S. adults over the phone from April 1-14. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. Read more at Gallup. Brendan Morrow

The governor of Nairobi is putting Hennessy in residents' coronavirus care packages

10:34 a.m.

Alongside household staples like hand sanitizer, maize, rice, and diapers, residents of Nairobi will be receiving small bottles of Hennessy cognac in their government-issued coronavirus care packages, CNN reports. Mike Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital, justified the distribution of Hennessy by calling it a "throat sanitizer" and falsely claiming it is "believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."

Experts, though, say drinking alcohol can actually make your immune system weaker, and leave you more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. "Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households," tweeted Githinji Gitahi, the CEO of Amref Health Africa. "Dump [the Hennessy] the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask — never to be recovered!"

Hennessy additionally urged home-remedy seekers not to chug cognac, telling Nairobi News in a statement that, alas, "the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus." Jeva Lange

Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.

10:29 a.m.
Coronavirus testing kit.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Coronavirus testing is one of the biggest things stopping the U.S. from reopening.

After weeks of continually upping its COVID-19 testing capacity, the U.S. seems to have hit a plateau of around 150,000 tests per day. President Trump and Republicans are still pushing to restart economic activity as soon as possible, but experts say the U.S. needs to at least triple its testing capacity before that can happen, NBC News reports.

The U.S. has had a severely limited COVID-19 testing capacity since the virus first appeared in the country. Tests are often limited to hospitalized patients, even though people can contract and spread the disease and show no symptoms, and hospitals have reported shortages in swabs and other supplies needed to conduct tests. As a result, only about 1 percent of the U.S. population has been tested, NBC News notes.

That dismal rate led Dr. Dan Hanfling, who worked in the National Healthcare Preparedness Program during the Obama and Trump administrations, to say "I don't think we're close" to being able to reopen the economy. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told Axios the U.S. needs to be performing 500,000 tests a day to consider reopening. Other experts tell NBC News that number should be more like millions or tens of millions of tests each day.

Without more tests, it won't be clear who can return to work and who needs to stay home longer, or where exactly the disease is spreading most rapidly — and that's to say nothing of coronavirus antibody tests that may paint a picture of resistance to the disease. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

