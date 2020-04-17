Trump repeatedly tweets about 'liberating' midwestern states

During his daily coronavirus press conference on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo let loose some his harshest criticism yet of President Trump. Cuomo's rant came after Trump tweeted during the briefing that Cuomo should spend "more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.'"

"If he's sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work," Cuomo shot back. The governor went on to address Trump's criticism that the federal government had built the state "thousands of hospital beds that you didn't need or use," noting that the estimates New York had relied on in the first place were from the White House.

"He should read the reports he issues … They're your projections, Mr. President," Cuomo slammed. "So, were we foolish for relying on your projections?"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to tweets from Pres. Trump: “For him to say to anyone, well, you relied on projections and the projections were wrong—They’re your projections, Mr. President! So were we foolish for relying on your projections, Mr. President?” https://t.co/imu5k1sE1D pic.twitter.com/5eSfpyRtXS — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2020

But Cuomo wasn't finished. He went on to blast Trump for continually seeking praise for "doing your job as president," asking, "what am I supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers?" He also criticized Trump for announcing this week that governors could decide when to reopen the economy, nothing that such a power is enshrined in the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. "It was always up to the states," Cuomo scoffed, adding: "What, are you going to grant me what the Constitution gave me before you were born?"

"He's doing nothing," Cuomo said of the president. "All he's doing is walking in front of the parade." Jeva Lange