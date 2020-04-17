-
Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.10:29 a.m.
-
The governor of Nairobi is putting Hennessy in residents' coronavirus care packages10:34 a.m.
-
Wuhan's coronavirus death toll jumps by 50 percent after authorities revise count10:04 a.m.
-
Florida begins to ease coronavirus restrictions as beaches reopen in Jacksonville9:53 a.m.
-
Dr. Phil equates coronavirus fatalities to swimming pool deaths, gets numbers very wrong8:40 a.m.
-
Huge British coronavirus drug trial could produce results by June7:36 a.m.
-
Beef processors are closing U.S. plants, warn of beef shortages and hoarding6:27 a.m.
-
Late night hosts debate Trump's rush to reopen the economy, and the protesters nudging him along5:11 a.m.
Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.
10:29 a.m.
10:34 a.m.
10:04 a.m.