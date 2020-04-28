10 things you need to know today: April 28, 2020

White House suspends daily coronavirus briefings

The White House on Monday suspended the coronavirus task force's daily briefings, although it said they would resume later in the week with a new focus on plans for carefully ramping up the economy again after weeks of lockdowns. "But I would not read into that anything that said we see them as negative because in fact we think that they have been a very positive, helpful opportunity for the president to speak to the American people," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. The decision came after a flurry of criticism over President Trump's musings during a Thursday briefing about whether COVID-19 could be treated with disinfectant injections. The next day he said the comments were sarcastic. In a White House news conference Monday, Trump brushed off responsibility for anyone who may ingest disinfectant as a result of his comments. [Reuters]