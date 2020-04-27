Texas governor says some nonessential businesses can reopen on Friday

Texas will allow some nonessential businesses to begin reopening later this week, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has announced.

Abbott in a news conference on Monday said he will not extend the state's current stay-at-home order, meaning it will expire on April 30. He also announced a phased reopening plan under which, beginning May 1, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls can reopen at 25 percent capacity, although Abbott noted they aren't required to do so.

"Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once," Abbott said. "A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don't reopen, only to have to close down again."

Abbott said, however, that barbershops, hair salons, bars, and gyms are among the businesses that won't be permitted to reopen just yet, as experts say they're "simply not safe enough to open at this particular time." The governor said his hope is that these businesses can reopen by mid-May.

This comes as numerous other states have taken steps to allow some nonessential businesses that closed amid the coronavirus pandemic to reopen, including Georgia, where barber shops and nail salons were among the businesses recently permitted to resume operations. President Trump criticized that decision by Georgia's governor after reportedly supporting it privately, saying in a news briefing last week he's "not happy" with it.

Abbott during his Monday press conference also urged Texans to "continue safe distancing practices" so that the reopening plan can expand to a second phase, and he said vulnerable populations should stay at home if possible. Brendan Morrow