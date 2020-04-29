10 things you need to know today: April 29, 2020

Amash launches presidential exploratory committee

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced Tuesday that he was forming an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party's nomination for president. "Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," the former Republican said via Twitter. "We're ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together." Amash, 40, was first elected in 2010 as a tea party conservative. He has been a vocal critic of President Trump, and was the first and only House GOP member to support his impeachment. He left the Republican Party last July. If he runs, he could tip close races in swing states, although it was not immediately clear whether he would draw more votes away from President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. [Politico, Justin Amash]