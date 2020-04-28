See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
U.S. passes 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases

2:57 p.m.
coronavirus 1 million
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

There have now been more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says.

Johns Hopkins on Tuesday afternoon updated its tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States to more than one million. Worldwide, there have been more than three million confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 56,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, and more than 213,000 deaths have been reported globally, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

This news comes after a model from the University of Washington that's been used by the White House estimated there will be more than 74,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States by the beginning of August, up from the projection of 67,000 last week, CBS News reports. The Wall Street Journal notes the U.S. reached one million confirmed cases less than three weeks after reaching 500,000 cases.

A number of states around the country have recently started taking steps to slowly begin reopening their economies after nonessential businesses closed during the pandemic, though experts stress the importance of ramping up testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently said the United States is conducting between 1.5 million and 2 million coronavirus tests a week but that "we probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks," CNN reports. He added, "I think we will." Fauci has also warned that reopening too quickly would backfire, as "if you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back." Brendan Morrow

she's with him
Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: 'Think of what it would mean if we had a real president'

3:52 p.m.
Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
PBS News Hour via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden for a virtual town hall event on Tuesday to officially offer her endorsement.

The former secretary of state and Democratic candidate for president was Biden's guest during a live stream on Tuesday focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it's had on women, and Biden introduced Clinton as the "woman who should be president of the United States right now."

"Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he's responsible for leading during this crisis," Clinton said after officially endorsing Biden.

Biden, Clinton went on to say, "has been preparing for this moment his entire life," describing her experiences working with him during the Obama administration.

"I've been not only a colleague of Joe Biden's, I've been a friend, and I can tell you that I wish he were president right now, but I can't wait until he is, if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House," Clinton said.

This is the latest in a series of Democratic endorsements Biden has received since becoming the party's presumptive nominee including from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). As news of the Clinton endorsement broke, President Trump's 2020 campaign manager said in a statement, "There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. President Trump beat her once and now he'll beat her chosen candidate." Brendan Morrow

whoops
Mike Pence ignored the Mayo Clinic's guidelines by not wearing a mask during visit

2:55 p.m.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has a policy that everyone on its campus must wear a mask to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus, but Vice President Mike Pence appeared to ignore the guidelines during a visit with patients and staff Tuesday.

It wasn't the greatest look for Pence, considering he's overseeing the White House's coronavirus task force and everyone around him was meeting the standard. But it's also unclear why no one at the clinic simply handed the vice president a mask and asked that he wear it, especially since he may have been informed about the policy before entering. Tim O'Donnell

Meat plants
Trump to order meat plants to stay open during pandemic, despite outbreaks

2:47 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to order meat-processing plants to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, as the threat of meat shortage looms, reports Bloomberg.

The government will provide protective gear and increased virus testing capacity to beef, chicken, egg, and pork supply plants. Meat stocks rose at the news of the order, per Bloomberg.

The move comes after Tyson took out a full-page ad in various newspapers Sunday, stating that "the food supply chain is breaking." In the last two months, at least 22 plants have closed, impacting more than 35,000 workers, and leading to a 25 percent reduction in pork slaughter capacity and 10 percent in beef slaughter capacity, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. Estimates showed up to 80 percent of U.S. meat production capacity could shut down, Bloomberg reports.

In response to the closures, the USDA announced it would help producers find alternative markets, and "advise and assist on depopulation and disposal methods."

As of Tuesday, the UFCW estimates there have been 20 worker deaths in meatpacking and food processing related to the virus. At least 6,500 employees having either tested positive, experienced symptoms, been hospitalized, missed work to quarantine, or are awaiting results. Taylor Watson

covid dreams
Health care workers are reportedly having dreams reminiscent of combat veterans and 9/11 responders

2:04 p.m.
Sleep
iStock.

Dreams are getting a lot of attention during the coronavirus pandemic, which isn't surprising considering experts believe there has rarely ever been "collective dreaming" on such a broad scale, The Associated Press reports.

It's even less surprising that health care workers are bearing the brunt of the nightmares. Many people, no matter their profession, have reported having what are considered lower-level anxiety dreams during the pandemic, but "health care providers are the ones who look like a trauma population," said Deirdre Barret, a Harvard University professor who is surveying dreamers across the world (she has collected 6,000 dream samples from about 2,400 people.)

Barrett has previously studied dreams of survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as those of British prisoners of war in World War II. The samples she's collected from health care workers battling the coronavirus, she said, are reminiscent of both groups. "They all have the theme that 'I am responsible for saving this person's life and I'm not succeeding and this person is about to die,'" she said. "And when they dream about their child or parent getting it, for the care providers there's always the next step in the dream where they realize ... 'I gave it to them.'" Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Scientists are perplexed by the low rate of coronavirus hospitalizations among smokers. Nicotine may hold the answer.

1:02 p.m.
Smoking.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

No experts are remotely advocating for people to take up smoking to prevent COVID-19, but some researchers have theorized nicotine may be playing some role in keeping the virus at bay, Vice reports. That's because there's a surprisingly low rate of smokers among coronavirus hospitalizations.

In France, for example, 25 percent of the population smokes, but only 5.3 percent of coronavirus patients have been recorded as smokers, and studies have found low rates in China and New York City, as well.

Greek cardiologist and tobacco harm-reduction specialist Konstantinos Farsalinos thinks nicotine (crucially, not tobacco) might be lessening the intensity of cytokine storms, an overreaction of the body's immune system which seems to be the cause of the most severe coronavirus symptoms. French researchers have a slightly altered theory that nicotine prevents the virus from entering cells (the difference lies in the type of receptors the virus latches onto), and they're hoping to test out nicotine patches on patients to see if they help fight off COVID-19. The French government suspended the online sale of patches to make sure people don't buy in bulk and try to treat themselves that way.

The seemingly out-there theory has piqued the interest of scientists across the world, though many are urging caution. The lower rates could be a result of some other chemical in tobacco producing a protective effect, or it could be that the number of smokers is being underreported.

"Smokers who have developed chronic disease have likely quit because of their disease," Michael Siegel, a community health sciences professor at Boston University, said. "Many of the smokers who are continuing to smoke are doing so because they don't have disease yet. So this would be expected to skew the sample of hospitalized patients toward people who do not smoke." Read more at Vice. Tim O'Donnell

Nevermind
The House of Representatives' plan to return on May 4 has been scrapped

12:16 p.m.
Steny Hoyer.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The House of Representatives will not be returning next week after all.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced on Tuesday the House won't be back in session on May 4 as was previously announced. Hoyer had confirmed that date on Monday afternoon, saying after talking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), "We have decided we will come back on the 4th."

But Hoyer announced a change of plans the very next day. He cited the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Washington, D.C., as well as advice from the Capitol physician, Politico reports.

"We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon," he said.

CNN reports the decision came after "a series of phone calls among House Democrats expressing concern over returning to D.C." amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate is still set to return on May 4, although Politico's Jake Sherman notes the House and the Senate have the same attending physician.

"We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday. Following the news from the House on Tuesday, McConnell's communications director said his previous statement about returning next week still stands. Brendan Morrow

Advice
Infectious disease expert warns people are treating coronavirus models 'too seriously'

11:35 a.m.
Political Cartoon.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

You've probably noticed that graphs and charts are having a moment during the coronavirus pandemic. Governments are using them to make informed decisions about when to re-open economies, and they pop up daily to present people around the world with a look at how the pandemic is trending. But some would argue people are putting a little too much stock in models without accounting for their potential pitfalls.

Carl Bergstrom, an expert on both emerging infectious diseases and networked misinformation from the University of Washington, told The Guardian in an interview he doesn't think people have done a good job of "thinking about what the purpose of models are, how the purposes of different models vary, and then what the scope of their value is." That's led people to over-rely on them and "treat them too seriously," and when reality eventually differs from the projections, models tend to get criticized "for not being perfect at everything."

Bergstrom's point is that science, especially in fast moving scenarios like the pandemic, is "provisional" and "can be corrected." He believes researchers can improve at communicating that point by "deliberately stressing the possible weaknesses of our interpretations." A really good paper, he said, will lay out all the reasons why it could be wrong. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

