2020 Campaign
Rep. Justin Amash launches presidential exploratory committee

April 28, 2020
Rep. Justin Amash.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) tweeted on Tuesday night that he has launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party's nomination for president.

"Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," the former Republican said. "We're ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I'm excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president."

Amash, 40, was first elected in 2010 as a tea party conservative, and was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus. He has been a vocal critic of President Trump, and was the first and only House GOP member to support his impeachment. Amash left the Republican Party last July, saying he was "disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions."

In 2016, the Libertarian Party received a record number of votes in the presidential election, with nearly 4.5 million ballots cast for the nominee, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
California governor says businesses deemed 'lower risk' could reopen in 'weeks, not months'

April 28, 2020
Gavin Newsom.
Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Tuesday he believes the state is "weeks, not months away from making meaningful modifications" to current restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a four-phase plan to reopen the state, he added, but there is no timetable. The spread of the virus and health care preparations are what "guides our decision-making and allows us to make determinations," Newsom said. "Dates don't. But data does."

California is now in phase one, meaning the state is encouraging people to wear masks and providing financial assistance to low-wage workers so they don't go to work sick, the Los Angeles Times reports. During phase two, "lower risk" businesses, like manufacturing sites and small establishments with little foot traffic, will reopen, with as many employees still working from home as possible. "We need to protect not just the business community but customers of those businesses," Newsom said. "It's one thing to open a business. But if there's no demand, it's a false promise."

As of Tuesday evening, there are 46,163 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California and 1,862 deaths. In Los Angeles County, the death toll doubled in the last week, and Newsom warned that parts of the state with inadequate progress won't be allowed to relax their restrictions. "Politics will not drive our decision-making," he said. "Protests won't drive our decision-making. Political pressure will not drive our decision-making." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump orders meat plants remain open, despite COVID-19 outbreaks

April 28, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday night used the Defense Production Act to order meat processing facilities stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a dozen have shut down in recent weeks due to employee illness, including two of the country's largest plants, with some reporting that hundreds of workers have been infected with COVID-19. Several closed their doors after being pressured by local health officials and city governments. So far, there has been a 25 percent reduction in pork slaughter capacity and a 10 percent reduction in beef slaughter capacity, The New York Times reports.

Trump's executive order classifies meat plants as "critical infrastructure," and says the closures "threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain" during the pandemic. Trump signed the order after John Tyson, chairman of the board of Tyson Foods, placed a newspaper ad over the weekend stating that "the food supply chain is breaking."

Assembly lines are tight spaces, with employees often working right next to each other. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union says at least 20 meat plant employees have died of the coronavirus, and its leaders are calling on companies to provide daily health testing, personal protective gear, and paid sick leave for employees.

"While we share the concern over the food supply, today's executive order to force meatpacking plants to stay open must put the safety of our country's meatpacking workers first," Marc Perrone, the union's president, told the Times. "Simply put, we cannot have a secure food supply without the safety of these workers." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War

April 28, 2020
A memorial to a coronavirus victim in Seattle.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

A grim milestone was reached on Tuesday evening, as the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed the number of Americans who were killed in the Vietnam War.

A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. COVID-19 death toll is now at 58,365, with more than one million confirmed cases. The first known U.S. death from COVID-19 occurred on Feb. 6 in San Jose, California.

Over the course of nearly two decades, 58,220 Americans died while fighting in the Vietnam War. The deadliest year for the United States in Vietnam was 1968, when 16,899 troops were killed; the deadliest day was Jan. 31, with 246 Americans killed during the Tet Offensive. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
Biggest mall owner in U.S. reportedly preparing to reopen 49 properties over the weekend

April 28, 2020
The Fashion Mall in Keystone, Indiana.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Starting on Friday, Simon Property Group, the biggest mall owner in the United States, will open 49 of its locations in South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and other states that are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports.

An internal memo obtained by CNBC states that the malls will limit their business hours and go through extensive cleaning at night. During the day, escalators, door knobs, and food court tables will be regularly sanitized, and employees will be stationed at entrances to offer free temperature testing to shoppers, using infrared thermometers. Masks and hand sanitizer will also also be available for shoppers.

On March 18, Simon announced it was temporarily shuttering all of its properties in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Retailers at Simon properties, like Macy's and Victoria's Secret, now have to decide if they are ready to reopen, have enough inventory, and can quickly bring back furloughed staff. Catherine Garcia

and the winner is ... not playing in theaters
Movies that debut on streaming and not in theaters can be eligible for the Oscars next year

April 28, 2020
Oscars
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

The coronavirus crisis just officially changed the Oscars — at least for a year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that for next year's show, movies that debut on streaming services or on demand but not in theaters can be eligible for an Oscar.

This decision comes as movie theaters are closed throughout the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the rule being altered is still quite significant. Movies from streamers like Netflix have previously been eligible if they received at least a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles, and this requirement has been maintained as some Oscar voters have expressed fears that streaming's growing dominance poses a threat to the traditional theatrical experience.

Under the new rules, the Academy said that movies that "had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available" on streaming or video on demand services can qualify for the Oscars as long as they meet other eligibility requirements and are made available to view on the Academy's streaming site within 60 days of release. The Academy, however, stressed that this is only for this year and that when theaters reopen, "on a date to be determined by the Academy," the exception won't apply anymore. At that point, Variety reports movies that premiered on streaming won't then also have to be released in theaters.

"The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said. "Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules."

The 93rd Academy Awards, with its streaming movies and all, is set for February 2021. Brendan Morrow

Play ball?
MLB officials express renewed optimism about starting 2020 season in late June

April 28, 2020
MLB.
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's last plan to launch its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic — which essentially amounted to having players stationed for four months in an Arizona biodome — was largely panned by fans and rejected by players, who didn't want to go so long without seeing their families. But the league is optimistic they've found a different solution, that could have teams on the diamond by late June or early July, USA Today reports.

Details are still scarce, but the new idea involves scrapping the National and American Leagues for this year and instituting three, 10-team divisions based on geography, therefore reducing travel and allowing teams to play in their own stadiums without fans. Teams would only play opponents within their divisions, which are mostly a combination of the AL East and NL East, AL Central and NL Central, and AL West and NL West, save for flipping the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves between the Central and East. The playoffs would then be expanded.

It would be a strange season, but league officials are hopeful they'll be able to get in at least 100 games. "It's all coming together," one official said of the plan.

Folks around the league are especially encouraged by the fact that COVID-19 testing availability is increasing, which would help them keep players safe and healthy.

There are obviously hurdles, however. Some owners will want players to take paycuts since they won't have any gate revenue, and players will likely resist that. And, of course, it will all be dependent upon approval from medical experts. But, all things considered, the new blueprint at least seems more feasible than the last. Read more at USA Today. Tim O'Donnell

you're wearing it wrong
Edit

Pence refused a mask at Mayo Clinic because he wanted to thank workers by 'looking them in the eye'

April 28, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence has a very simple explanation for why he avoided wearing a mask around coronavirus patients.

On Tuesday, Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to meet with health care workers and even a COVID-19 patient at the hospital and research center. A photo later showed Pence ignored hospital policy and didn't wear a mask on his tour — and later said it was because he wanted to "look" the workers "in the eye" when thanking them.

"As Vice President of the United States, I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," Pence said later Tuesday, citing CDC guidance that says masks help stop people who have the coronavirus from spreading it. "I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you," Pence continued. While masks do cover one's mouth, it is still possible to speak with one on, and they have nothing to do with one's eyes.

The Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had told Pence about the mask policy prior to his arrival, but deleted it shortly after. It now has a tweet saying the clinic was "grateful" to have Pence visit. Kathryn Krawczyk

