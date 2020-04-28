Trump orders meat plants remain open, despite COVID-19 outbreaks

-
Trump orders meat plants remain open, despite COVID-19 outbreaks10:07 p.m.
-
California governor says businesses deemed 'lower risk' could reopen in 'weeks, not months'10:51 p.m.
-
COVID-19 has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War8:44 p.m.
-
Biggest mall owner in U.S. reportedly preparing to reopen 49 properties over the weekend7:30 p.m.
-
Movies that debut on streaming and not in theaters can be eligible for the Oscars next year6:19 p.m.
-
MLB officials express renewed optimism about starting 2020 season in late June5:17 p.m.
-
Pence refused a mask at Mayo Clinic because he wanted to thank workers by 'looking them in the eye'5:11 p.m.
-
The creator of Orange is the New Black is making a Netflix show about social distancing5:07 p.m.
