10 things you need to know today: May 6, 2020

Trump says Fauci testimony blocked because of House 'Trump haters'

President Trump said Tuesday that his administration prevented Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from testifying to the Democratic-controlled House because it is full of "Trump haters." He said Fauci would appear next week at a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response before a committee in the Republican-led Senate. "The House is a bunch of Trump haters. They put every Trump hater on the committee, the same old stuff," Trump told reporters as he prepared to travel to Arizona to tour a medical mask factory. When the White House announced that it would block Fauci from testifying this week in the House, White House spokesman Judd Deere said it would be "counter-productive" for Fauci to go because he was busy working on the pandemic response. [CNBC]