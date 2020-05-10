10 things you need to know today: May 10, 2020

Fauci to self-quarantine after 'low risk' encounter

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of three members on the White House coronavirus task force who will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn will also self-quarantine. Fauci's contact was "low risk" because he was not in close proximity to the person, who has not been identified. His "modified quarantine" plan is to work from home while occasionally going to his empty office, wear a mask continually, and get tested every day (he said he has already tested negative). If he is called into testify before the Senate next week as expected, however, he plans to attend. [CNN, NBC News]