10 things you need to know today: May 18, 2020

Pelosi: Firing of State Department watchdog possibly 'unlawful'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that President Trump's firing of the State Department's inspector general, Steve Linick, "could be unlawful" if it was done in retaliation for an investigation he was conducting. "The president has the right to fire any federal employee, but the fact is if it looks like it's in retaliation for something the IG, the inspector general, was investigating, that could be unlawful," Pelosi said on CNN's State of the Union. Trump ousted Linick on Friday. Linick is the fourth internal watchdog Trump has fired since April. Congressional Democrats on Saturday launched investigations into the matter. One official said Linick had been looking into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a staffer do personal errands for him, including walking his dog and picking up laundry. [Reuters, The Washington Post]