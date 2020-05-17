Sanders is confident his supporters will back Biden 'at the end of the day'

Despite longstanding concerns, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not worried his supporters won't back former Vice President Joe Biden against President Trump in November's general election.

ABC's George Stephanapolous mentioned during Sanders' appearance on Sunday's edition of This Week that Sanders' former campaign manager Jeff Weaver put out a memo warning that Biden is falling short with Sanders' supporters at the moment. But Sanders said he believes the "vast majority" of the people who voted for him throughout the Democratic primaries understand Trump "is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country." At the end of the day, he said, they'll likely vote for Biden.

He did add, however, that Biden needs to continue to let those voters know he understand their concerns about issues like student debt, health insurance, low wages, climate change, and racism within the criminal justice. Sanders said he does think Biden and his campaign staff will "reach out" to "our supporters" and come up with an agenda that speaks to their needs. Tim O'Donnell