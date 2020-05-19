10 things you need to know today: May 19, 2020

Ken Osmond, actor who played Leave It to Beaver's Eddie Haskell, dies at 76

Ken Osmond, the actor best known for his role as Eddie Haskell in the classic American sit-com Leave It to Beaver, died at his home in Los Angeles on Monday. He was 76. The cause is unknown. The actor appeared on Leave It to Beaver over the course of its six-season, 234-episode run between 1957 and 1963. His character, Eddie Haskell, was a series fixture who was sycophantic to adults and often got his friends into trouble. Osmond, who later served as an L.A. police officer, also made guest appearances on other TV shows, including Lassie and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, as well as returning for the 1983 telefilm Still the Beaver, and for the revival series The New Leave It to Beaver. He returned to the role for a final time in the 1997 film Leave It to Beaver. [Variety]