Barr shoots down idea of investigating Obama or Biden amid Trump's 'Obamagate' claims

-
Barr shoots down idea of investigating Obama or Biden amid Trump's 'Obamagate' claims3:06 p.m.
-
Ken Osmond, actor who portrayed Eddie Haskell in Leave it to Beaver, dies at 763:13 p.m.
-
The coronavirus pandemic could indirectly cause measles outbreaks, CDC warns2:48 p.m.
-
Thousands of French schools reopened. A coronavirus resurgence shut some of them down again.1:33 p.m.
-
Marc Maron opens up in heartbreaking podcast about the sudden death of partner Lynn Shelton1:27 p.m.
-
Cuomo encourages New York pro sports teams to prepare for no-fans re-opening1:10 p.m.
-
Barr says FBI discovered 'significant ties' between Pensacola shooter and Al Qaeda12:04 p.m.
-
Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation11:54 a.m.
3:06 p.m.
3:13 p.m.
2:48 p.m.
1:33 p.m.
1:27 p.m.
1:10 p.m.
12:04 p.m.
Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation
11:54 a.m.