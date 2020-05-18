See More Speed Reads
NOPE
Edit

Barr shoots down idea of investigating Obama or Biden amid Trump's 'Obamagate' claims

3:06 p.m.

Even as President Trump continues to level baseless allegations of illegal actions against his predecessor, Attorney General William Barr said Monday former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden are not expected to face criminal investigations stemming from a review of the Russia probe.

Trump in recent days has obliquely accused Obama of committing "the biggest political crime in American history, by far" while not actually going into detail about what he's referring to or providing any evidence of supposed criminal actions related to the Russia investigation and the "unmasking" of Michael Flynn.

But in a press conference on Monday, Barr said he has a "general idea" of how prosecutor John Durham's review of the Russia probe's origins is going and that "based on the information I have today, I don't expect Mr. Durham's work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man," referring to Biden and Obama. In Durham's investigation, "some aspects of the matter are being examined as potential crimes," but "our concern over potential criminality is focused on others," he said.

Barr during the press conference also promised that "as long as I'm attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan, political ends," decrying "efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate." At the same time, Barr asserted that "what happened to the president in the 2016 election," referring to what he called a "false and utterly baseless Russian collusion narrative" against Trump, was "abhorrent" and a "grave injustice." Brendan Morrow

Rest in peace
Edit

Ken Osmond, actor who portrayed Eddie Haskell in Leave it to Beaver, dies at 76

3:13 p.m.
Ken Osmond.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ken Osmond, the actor best known for his role as Eddie Haskell in the classic American sit-com Leave it to Beaver, died Monday, Variety reports. He was 76.

Per Variety, Osmond died at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family members. The cause is unknown.

The actor appeared on Leave it to Beaver over the course of its six-season, 234-episode run between 1957 and 1963. His character, Eddie Haskell, was a series fixture who has remained a well-known pop culture figure to this day, thanks to the contrast between his overly-polite persona when in the presence of adults and his mischievous attitude when they're out of the picture.

Even now, there are kids across the country who garner reputations as modern-day Eddie Haskells. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Edit

The coronavirus pandemic could indirectly cause measles outbreaks, CDC warns

2:48 p.m.
MMR vaccine.
George Frey/Getty Images

The falling rate of routine vaccinations for young children in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to measles outbreaks in the future, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a report published Monday.

Aside from hepatitis B vaccines, which are typically administered in the hospital at birth, the CDC found that vaccinations fell across all age groups among babies and toddlers after analyzing immunization data from Michigan. The decline is likely linked to more Americans skipping doctors' appointments because of the pandemic.

For the 16-month age group, coverage for all recommended vaccines declined, the report found, including measles-containing vaccinations, which dropped from 76.1 percent in May 2019 to 70.9 percent this year. "The observed declines in vaccination coverage might leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles," the CDC wrote in its findings. "If measles vaccination coverage of 90 percent to 95 percent (the level needed to establish herd immunity) is not achieved, measles outbreaks can occur."

Of course, last May's numbers figures fall short of the herd immunity figure, as well, and there have been multiple outbreaks in the U.S. over the last few years. Tim O'Donnell

reopening plan
Edit

Thousands of French schools reopened. A coronavirus resurgence shut some of them down again.

1:33 p.m.
A school reopens in France.
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

What's happening in France's schools is calling into question whether kids can return just yet.

About 40,000 preschools and primary schools in parts of France hit less hard by COVID-19 reopened last week, while another 150,000 junior high students return to class on Monday. But while class sizes were capped at 15 students and only about a third of the country's students went back, some schools saw a "worrying" flareup of new coronavirus cases and had to quickly shut down again, The Associated Press reports.

A total of 70 new COVID-19 cases linked to schools were reported since they'd reopened, French Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Monday. Affected schools, including seven in northern France, were quickly closed again. The coronavirus' incubation period can be upwards of two weeks, so those 70 people were probably infected before they went back to school, Blanquer said.

Blanquer didn't say whether those infected were students or teachers. Some people — President Trump included — have suggested opening up schools would be less problematic than other businesses because young people generally haven't gotten as sick from COVID-19. But children's potential to spread coronavirus, as shown in France, coupled with the inflammatory Kawasaki disease spreading among young people and thought to be connected to COVID-19, call into question whether that's safe and possible. Read more at The Associated Press. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Edit

Marc Maron opens up in heartbreaking podcast about the sudden death of partner Lynn Shelton

1:27 p.m.
Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a gut-wrenching new episode of his podcast WTF, comedian Marc Maron reflected on the death of his partner, the beloved director Lynn Shelton.

Shelton, known for directing films like Humpday and Your Sister's Sister as well as episodes of shows from Mad Men to GLOW, died suddenly over the weekend from a blood disorder at 54. Maron opened up on Monday about the shocking loss that left the film and television community reeling.

"I loved her," Maron said. "I loved her a lot. And she loved me, and I knew that. And I don't know that I'd ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually, I did not. I have not."

Maron said that he and Shelton both thought she had strep throat and that she made an appointment to see a doctor after her fever wouldn't go down; she had tested negative for COVID-19. Shelton collapsed in the middle of the night prior to the appointment and was rushed to the hospital, and although doctors "tried everything they could," she was taken off life support, Maron said.

"I've never felt grief like this, or this bad," Maron said. "Lynn Shelton was an amazing person, an amazing artist. Powerful woman, powerful, charismatic, joyful presence in the world, and she's gone. It's a horrendous loss for a lot of people."

Tributes poured in for the Little Fires Everywhere director over the weekend, from everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Mindy Kaling, and Maron said it's "really helping" that so many have reached out. The bulk of the podcast episode consisted of a conversation recorded between Maron and Shelton in 2015, when they first met; Maron reflected that after she left, he immediately called his producer to say, "There is an alternate reality where I'm with that person." Listen to the full, emotional episode here. Brendan Morrow

Play ball
Edit

Cuomo encourages New York pro sports teams to prepare for no-fans re-opening

1:10 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday that New York is a "ready, willing, and able partner" for major professional sports hoping to start or re-start their seasons in the state — albeit without fans — amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Cuomo said he encourages those leagues to start planning to play, which many are already doing.

Cuomo joked that while he personally wants to watch the Buffalo Bills play football on Sundays this fall, his stance on sports returning is "objective" and his fandom is not "subverting" his role as governor. "I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest in the state of New York," he said. "Even though I do have a coincident personal agenda because I want to watch the Bills."

Cuomo's optimism about sports returning comes at a time when New York, the state hardest hit by the virus so far, seems to be on a sustained downward trajectory when it comes to coronavirus cases and deaths, even in its epicenter, New York City. Still, there's a long way to go and many of the state's more populous areas have yet to begin the first phase of re-opening. Tim O'Donnell

'brutal culmination of years of planning'
Edit

Barr says FBI discovered 'significant ties' between Pensacola shooter and Al Qaeda

12:04 p.m.
Pensacola Naval Air Station
Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Department of Justice officials announced Monday the FBI has obtained evidence linking the gunman who shot and killed three people and wounded eight at Pensacola, Florida's Naval Air Station last year to Al Qaeda.

CNN and The New York Times on Monday reported that investigators discovered ties between the Pensacola shooting suspect, Mohammed Alshamrani, and Al Qaeda after breaking through his iPhones' encryption, and Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray subsequently confirmed the development in a news conference.

"The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani's significant ties to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States," Barr said.

The Department of Justice in January called the Pensacola shooting an "act of terrorism," saying that Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force member, was motivated by "jihadist ideology." On Monday, Wray said Alshamrani had been "connecting and associating with a number of dangerous" Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula operatives and talked with AQAP in the months prior to the attack. Wray also called the shooting the "brutal culmination of years of planning and preparation by a longtime AQAP associate."

The Justice Department previously asked Apple for help in decrypting the shooter's two iPhones, but Wray on Monday said that the FBI received "effectively no help from Apple" and that "unfortunately, the technique that we developed" to access the phones "is not a fix for our broader Apple problem" because of its "pretty limited application." Brendan Morrow

more to it?
Edit

Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation

11:54 a.m.
Eliot Engel.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats were already concerned about President Trump's dismissal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday, but they think they've found a new wrinkle, The Washington Post reports.

Linick's ouster reportedly came on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife was being looked at by the federal watchdog. Democrats have requested the White House hand over all records related to Linick's firing on suspicion that it may have been retaliatory.

Now, House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) says he's found another possible reasoning behind the move — Engel provided a statement to the Post that said he had learned Linick's office was investigating Trump's emergency declaration last year that fast-tracked weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. Committee Democrats also reportedly discovered the State Department was recently briefed on the conclusions of that investigation.

There's no telling if the briefing had any role in Linick's firing, but Engel said it's "troubling" that Pompeo wanted Linick "pushed out before this work could be completed." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.