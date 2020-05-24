10 things you need to know today: May 24, 2020

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84

Longtime college basketball coach Eddie Sutton, who learned two months ago he would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August, died Saturday of natural causes, his family said. He was 84. Sutton will enter the Hall of Fame posthumously in August, alongside the late Kobe Bryant. Sutton coached hoops for 50 years at six different colleges and one high school. Although he enjoyed success at most of his stops, his most prolific run was with Oklahoma State University, who he guided to two Final Fours in 1995 and 2004. During his 37 years at the Division I level, which include stints at Creighton University, the University of Arkansas, the University of Kentucky, and — briefly before retiting in 2008 — the University of San Francisco, he only had two losing seasons. His 806 career victories still ranks in the top 25 all-time. [Fox News, ESPN]