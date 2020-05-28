10 things you need to know today: May 28, 2020

Playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer dies at 84

Playwright Larry Kramer, whose activism raised public consciousness about AIDS early in the epidemic, has died at age 84. His husband, David Webster, told The New York Times the cause of death was pneumonia. "We have lost a giant of a man who stood up for gay rights like a warrior," Elton John said in a statement. "His anger was needed at a time when gay men's deaths to AIDS were being ignored by the American government." Kramer, who founded the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power or ACT UP, was widely known for his 1985 autobiographical play The Normal Heart. Earlier in his career, he was nominated for an Oscar for his 1969 screenplay adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's novel Women in Love. His play The Destiny of Me was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1993. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]