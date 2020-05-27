Protesters shut down Los Angeles freeway over George Floyd's death

-
Protesters shut down Los Angeles freeway over George Floyd's death10:30 p.m.
White House says Trump to sign executive order on social media9:44 p.m.
Tuesday Morning latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection8:42 p.m.
Caesars Palace, Bellagio among Las Vegas Strip hotel-casinos reopening June 47:48 p.m.
Boeing to eliminate more than 12,000 U.S. jobs6:48 p.m.
NASA and SpaceX's launch was postponed, but at least we got to see their wildly corny spacesuits6:04 p.m.
America passes a grim milestone: 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths5:51 p.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr. says he'll only wear a mask featuring Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's blackface yearbook photo5:42 p.m.
