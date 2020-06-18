10 things you need to know today: June 18, 2020

Fed chair vows ongoing support for job market

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers in the House on Wednesday that the central bank will use every financial tool at its disposal to "get back as quickly as we can to a tight labor market." He said helping the job market recover from the damage from the coronavirus crisis is necessary to prevent economic inequality from getting worse. Powell repeated a point he made a day earlier to the Senate Banking Committee, saying the Fed would keep its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero to help make sure businesses and households can get loans. "This is the largest economic shock to hit our economy in living memory. It looks like it will be the deepest recession," he said, adding that "it will take some time" to get millions who lost their jobs back to work. [The Associated Press]