'watershed moment'
Netflix CEO announces biggest individual contribution to historically black colleges ever

12:30 p.m.
Reed Hastings
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix

The CEO of Netflix has just announced a huge donation to historically black colleges.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, on Wednesday said they're donating $120 million to Spelman College, Morehouse College, and the United Negro College Fund The Wall Street Journal reports. That's the "largest ever contribution by an individual in support of scholarships at historically black Colleges and universities," an announcement said.

This donation is the latest to be announced amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and Hastings earlier this week said Netflix would commit $5 million to "nonprofits dedicated to creating direct opportunities for black creators, black youth and black-owned businesses."

Hastings and Quillin encouraged others to support historically black colleges and universities, which "are disadvantaged when it comes to giving" since "generally, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating capital isolation." Hastings also told The New York Times that Floyd's killing was "the straw that broke the camel's back, I think, for the size of the donation," and he told the Journal that he and Quillin realized "that our part of this, to have America be the country we all want it to be, was to focus on education."

Morehouse President David A. Thomas told the Journal "this is a watershed moment," which will "send a signal that historically black colleges should be valued in the same way that we value our most successful undergraduate colleges in this country." Brendan Morrow

a financial blastoff
Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly is crushing GOP Sen. Martha McSally in future ad buys

12:09 p.m.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) narrowly lost her 2018 Senate race to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), but was nominated to fill Arizona's other Senate seat shortly after. And by the looks of Democrat Mark Kelly's fundraising and polling numbers, it looks like McSally might suffer an even bigger loss this time around.

The most recent poll of Arizona's Senate race, released Tuesday by Civiqs, gave Kelly a nine-point advantage over McSally. It was run by the left-wing news site The Daily Kos, but Fox News' poll released June 3 gave Kelly a 13-point lead. And as CBS News' Alexander Tin reported Wednesday via Kantar ad tracking, Kelly has bought nearly $10 million in future ad reservations while McSally has reserved $0 worth.

Both candidates have do outside groups buying ads on their behalf, Tin noted. Still, considering that Kelly closed out the first fundraising quarter of 2020 with double the cash raised and on hand as McSally, it all left The New York Times' national political correspondent Alex Burns wondering if any political newcomer had ever been as "financially dominant" as Kelly. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

police reform
What the GOP Senate's police reform bill does — and doesn't — include

11:20 a.m.
Tim Scott and Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Image

Republican senators, led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), unveiled the party's police reform bill Wednesday in response to nationwide protests against police brutality.

The package includes measures such as encouraging departments to severely restrict tactics like chokeholds by withholding federal grants to localities that don't comply with the policies. While this doesn't outlaw chokeholds, Scott said it's a de facto ban since the Senate believes departments won't wish to forego federal aid.

No-knock warrants, which the officer who killed Breonna Taylor utilized, also aren't banned in the bill, though the door was left open. As things stand, Scott said, there's no data on the issue, so putting an end to the practice isn't viable. Indeed, data collection is a major tenet of the bill — it notes "there is no official system for tracking police shootings" or other use-of-force incidents that result in death or serious injury. So the bill is requiring states and local governments to collect relevant data annually and provide it to the FBI National Use-of-Force Data Collection, which will then make the data publicly available. If state and local governments don't meet the request, they'll face funding penalties.

Under the bill, the Justice Department would develop and provide training on alternative de-escalation methods for officers, and lynching would become a federal hate crime. As expected, the policy does not contain anything about ending qualified immunity for officers, which the White House reportedly considers a non-starter.

Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are trying to push the bill quickly, though Democrats have already expressed concerns. Read a full summary of the bill here. Tim O'Donnell

the Joe Scarborough experience
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough rips Mark Zuckerberg in nearly 7-minute, blistering rant

10:34 a.m.

Joe Scarborough sure woke MSNBC viewers up this morning, firing off a nearly 7-minute long rant ripping into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Morning Joe host on Wednesday railed against Facebook after a number of recent controversies, including the platform's decision to leave inflammatory or misleading posts by President Trump untouched, as well as a recent report on an alleged "Boogaloo" extremist charged with killing a federal officer and his disturbing posts in a Facebook group, per Mediaite. According to NBC News, Facebook said earlier this month it would stop recommending these far-right "Boogaloo" groups, a word used to refer to a second civil war, in its algorithm, but they're still "actively allowed on Facebook."

"He makes billions of dollars off of spreading lies, and letting people spread lies," Scarborough said of Zuckerberg, citing recent posts by Trump touting baseless conspiracy theories about Scarborough's late staffer and a 75-year-old Buffalo protester.

Scarborough grew more and more angry as he screamed that Facebook pushes people "towards extremist sites that kill federal officers! And Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire! ... Because he's pushing people towards extremist sites that gun down and murder federal officials!"'

He continued by saying that if "Congress doesn't do something to make Mark Zuckerberg liable ... for the hatred and the lies and the libel that is being spread on his website, then American democracy will remain at risk," adding that Zuckerberg is "lying to the American people" and "Congress, and the next president of the United States, need to stand up to the billions and billions of dollars in Silicon Valley, and hold these people, hold these billionaires, accountable for their lies, and for their undermining American democracy." Watch the full, blistering rant below. Brendan Morrow

pokemon go to the app store
Pokemon Snap is back, and 3 more big Pokemon updates out today

10:20 a.m.

Pokemon Go to the App store if you're ready to catch an Eevee by brushing your teeth.

The introduction of Pokemon Smile, a free app designed to encourage children (and adults with no shame) to develop healthy brushing habits, is just one of several new features, games, and updates Pokemon introduced Wednesday. Some, like the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion packs out Wednesday, were expected, but others, like the return of Pokemon Snap, were not.

For starters, the Isle of Armor expansion pack for the Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield was released Wednesday. The expansion costs $29.99, and comes with more lands to explore, more trainers to fight, and more Pokemon to catch. The next expansion pack, called Crown Tundra, will come out in the fall.

Also coming to the Switch, the App Store, and the Google Play store is Pokemon Cafe Mix, a free-to-start game where players solve puzzles to attract Pokemon to a cafe they run. Pokemon Cafe Mix is out June 24, the same day as another "big project" announcement Pokemon teased Wednesday.

But perhaps most importantly, Pokemon Snap is back. The iconic Nintendo 64 game has been reimagined for the Switch, bringing players the opportunity to snap pictures of monsters in their natural habitats. Unfortunately, there's no release date for New Pokemon Switch, so getting a closer look at that glorious Wailord will just have to wait.

It looks like there are a lot of new Pokemon updates, and you've... gotta catch 'em all. Kathryn Krawczyk

that'll cost you
Cambodia is requiring all visitors to pay a $3,000 deposit to cover possible coronavirus costs

9:55 a.m.
Angkor Wat.
TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

If you're thinking about traveling to Cambodia anytime soon, you should probably be aware of the country's recent announcement that all visitors — in light of the coronavirus pandemic — are required to pay a $3,000 deposit upon arrival at the airport.

Cambodian officials have said the mandatory deposit is refundable after fees are deducted for COVID-19 tests or quarantine and medical costs. Every visitor will have to at least pay for transportation to a testing center, the test itself, a one-night stay in a hotel while waiting for a result, and three meals during the mini-quarantine, which comes out to a more manageable $165. But if one passenger on a plane tests positive, every other person on the aircraft must quarantine for 14 days and take a second test, bringing the total up to $1,276, and the number nearly triples, vaulting past the original deposit, for anyone who tests positive. Finally, should a visitor die from the coronavirus while in the country, $1,500 will reportedly be taken out of the deposit for cremation purposes.

Cambodia has staved off the coronavirus quite successfully thanks to a quick response (although some measures have drawn criticism from human rights groups) — as of early June, there have officially been 126 cases since the pandemic began, and 124 recoveries. The perception of safety might tempt some people with the itch to travel to set their sights on the Southeast Asian nation, but the deposit seems likely to be an effective deterrent. Read more at Frommer's. Tim O'Donnell

Poll Watch
Joe Biden rises to double-digit lead over Trump in new Reuters/Ipsos poll

8:59 a.m.
Joe Biden
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump was so upset about a CNN/SSRS poll last week that showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 percentage points, he threatened to sue the network if it didn't retract and apologize for the survey. On Wednesday morning, Reuters/Ipsos released a poll with Biden beating Trump among registers voters by 13 points, 48 percent to 35 percent, Biden's widest margin this election cycle. Biden's lead over Trump is 8.1 points, 50.1 percent to 41. 7 percent, in the RealClearPolitics polling average (which does not yet include the Reuters/Ipsos poll).

In both the CNN and Reuters polls, Trump's job approval rating sagged at 38 percent, with 57 percent of U.S. adults disapproving. Trump last hit 38 percent approval in Reuters polling last November, when the House was on the verge of impeaching him. Trump still has the upper hand on the economy: 43 percent of voters said he would be better than Biden to handle the economy, versus 38 percent who picked Biden. But Trump was 15 points underwater on handing of the coronavirus pandemic — 55 percent disapproved, 40 percent approved — and his overall net approval rating has steadily dropped a total of 13 points among Republicans since March.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted June 10-16 among 4,426 U.S. adults, and it has a credibility interval of ± 2 percentage points. Peter Weber

'a hard look'
Edit

Aunt Jemima to be rebranded because it's 'based on a racial stereotype,' Quaker Oats says

8:32 a.m.
Aunt Jemima
Debbi Smirnoff / iStock

Quaker Oats is taking Aunt Jemima out of the mix.

The company announced on Wednesday that it will rename its 130-year-old brand of syrup and pancake mix, Aunt Jemima, and remove the image because its "origins are based on a racial stereotype," NBC News reports.

"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," Kristin Kroepfl, Quaker Foods North America's vice president and chief marketing officer, said.

NBC notes Aunt Jemima was "originally dressed as a minstrel character," though the image has since changed. Cornell University associate professor Riché Richardson wrote in The New York Times in 2015 that the brand should be retired, as its "very much linked to Southern racism" and the logo was "an outgrowth of Old South plantation nostalgia and romance grounded in an idea about the 'mammy,' a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own." As Richardson noted, the logo's inspiration was the minstrel song "Old Aunt Jemima."

Kroepfl said per Adweek that while "work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful," the company realizes that "those changes are not enough." Quaker Oats hasn't unveiled the updated image or name, but the new packaging will reportedly appear in stores this fall, and Kroepfl added that the company will be "gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry." Brendan Morrow

