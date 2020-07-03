10 things you need to know today: July 3, 2020

Herman Cain hospitalized for coronavirus after attending Trump rally

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain announced Thursday that he was being treated in a hospital after being infected with COVID-19. Cain learned Monday that he had tested positive, and he was hospitalized Wednesday. He attended President Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Trump campaign announced hours before the event that six staff members on the rally advance team had tested positive for coronavirus, and after the rally two members of the Secret Service who attended also tested positive. Cain said in a video on his website that he had worn a mask at the event when in groups of people, although he posted photos on social media showing him without a mask and surrounded by people. The editor of Cain's website, Dan Calabrese, said there was no way to know where Cain was infected. [The New York Times]