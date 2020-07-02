Florida breaks record for new COVID-19 cases again with more than 10,000 in a day

-
Florida breaks record for new COVID-19 cases again with more than 10,000 in a day1:19 p.m.
40 principals met to discuss reopening schools. They were all exposed to coronavirus.12:34 p.m.
Mnuchin says it's 'too early to tell' if American families need another stimulus check11:24 a.m.
Trump scores 'big victory' as Supreme Court takes up Mueller appeal11:02 a.m.
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly arrested in connection to sex trafficking10:05 a.m.
June jobs report surpasses expectations — but with a 'big asterisk'9:32 a.m.
Johnny Depp libel lawsuit against The Sun heads to trial8:28 a.m.
Why bars should be the 1st thing closed as COVID-19 cases rise, according to science8:26 a.m.
