the coronavirus crisis
Florida closes bars as it reports almost 9,000 new coronavirus cases

12:38 p.m.
Sloppy Joes Bar on March 17, 2020, in Key West, Florida
CAROL TEDESCO/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Florida has suspended on-site alcohol consumption at bars after reporting a significant uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The state on Friday reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the previous highest single-day increase, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Florida previously reported a record 5,508 new cases on Wednesday. The state has now shut down the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said.

This is the latest rollback to take place as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Also on Friday, Texas closed bars in the state (while allowing them to stay open for delivery and takeout), and scaled back restaurants' maximum capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent. Texas, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says is facing a "massive outbreak" of coronavirus, was the first state to reimpose a lockdown during the pandemic after previously announcing it would pause its reopening.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said.

For Florida, Bloomberg notes this is the first major shift in policy to occur for the state in response to its surge of cases. Brendan Morrow

Oregon universities agree to stop referring to their rivalry game as a 'Civil War'

2:11 p.m.

As institutions and bands across America have reexamined the ways their names and logos might be tone-deaf to the hurt caused by slavery and the antebellum South, two Oregon universities have vowed to no longer refer to their rivalry games as "the Civil War." The University of Oregon and Oregon State University's Departments of Athletics "mutually agreed" to stop using the phrase, according to a joint Friday announcement.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” Oregon State President Ed Ray told KOMO News. "While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

UO President Michael H. Schill echoed the sentiment in a statement, noting that "we need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."

A new name for the rivalry was not announced, although fans have suggested calling future events "the Platypus Cup" or "Platypus Bowl," after the Platypus Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the now 126-year-old annual match between the Ducks and the Beavers football teams. Jeva Lange

Twitter is now flagging the use of 'oxygen' and 'frequency' in the same tweet, prompting new meme

12:49 p.m.

Twitter is cracking down on the spread of misinformation on the platform, including appending warning labels to seemingly misleading tweets — including, at times, tweets by the president. But on Friday, Twitter users appeared to find the limits of the fact-checking algorithm, which was indiscriminately slapping COVID-19 misinformation warnings on any and all tweets that used both the words "frequency" and "oxygen."

Soon a meme was born: try to use the words "frequency" and "oxygen" in a sentence that doesn't possibly have anything to do with COVID-19, and get flagged:

(View these tweets live on Twitter here, here, here, here, and here)

When users clicked to "get the facts about COVID-19," they were redirected to a Twitter Moment titled "No, 5G isn't causing coronavirus."

The "oxygen" and "frequency" glitch apparently stemmed from a disproved conspiracy theory that 5G is somehow a dangerous "frequency" that "sucks the oxygen out of the atmosphere and disrupts the regular functioning of the human body," as The Independent reports. A petition on Change.org that got over 114,000 signatures even claimed that "60 megahertz waves" would "suck the oxygen out of our lungs," and that "symptoms of 5G exposure include respiratory problems, flu-like symptoms (temperature rises, fever, headaches), pneumonia. Very much like the effects of the coronavirus." The theory has been repeatedly, and reputably, debunked. Jeva Lange

Democrats and Republicans share rare bipartisan approval of the Supreme Court

11:39 a.m.

Democrats and Republicans have found a strange thing to agree on: the Supreme Court. For the first time since at least 2015 — the earliest survey date in HuffPost/YouGov's data set — there is bipartisan satisfaction with the highest court in the land, with Democrats approving by 56 percent and Republicans approving by a nearly-equal 54 percent.

That is unusual, since the parties tend to trade off their approval of the Supreme Court based on its rulings. In 2015, for example, Democrats were the ones in favor after the preservation of the Affordable Care Act, while by 2018, Republicans were three times likelier than Democrats to approve of the court, HuffPost reports.

The approval of the judicial branch might in part stem from the court's two most recent, massively popular rulings on LGBTQ protections and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Some 69 percent of Americans support laws protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in the workplace, while 57 percent support DACA, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Despite the relative bipartisan popularity of both, though, President Trump has mused that the rulings mean the "Supreme Court doesn't like me."

The HuffPost/YouGov poll interviewed 1,000 U.S. adults between June 18 and 20. View more of the results at HuffPost here. Jeva Lange

Does Biden have to 'become a transcendental president' on race?

11:28 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Black political leaders interviewed by Politico are split on whether former Vice President Joe Biden has to be "revolutionary" as he campaigns to be and is perhaps elected to replace President Trump. But they all agree he can't be the vague anti-Trump on race and criminal justice reform he has campaigned as so far.

Biden launched his campaign by promising to be an antidote to Trump's actions over the past four years, focusing on how Trump equated "both sides" of a neo-Nazi-attended rally in Charlottesville that left one counter-protester dead. While he's gone further to the left than former President Barack Obama when it comes to supporting the end of qualified immunity for police officers and banning chokeholds, he still is pushing to increase law enforcement funding and has rejected calls to "defund the police."

Jennifer Epps-Addison, the president of the Center for Popular Democracy, told Politico that Biden "doesn't have to be a revolutionary." But he must "bring folks who have been marginalized both by the Democratic and Republican Party to the table" and "ensure that we break down these systems of racial and economic and gender based inequity in our country." Biden's top adviser Symone Sanders seemed to reject calls for Biden to be too revolutionary as well, telling Politico that Biden "wouldn't be running unless Donald Trump were president."

But Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), a longtime lawmaker and civil rights leader of the 1960's, tells Politico that Biden will have to go further and force "frank, truthful, painstaking conversation" about America's systemic racism if elected. "I'm not sure if he has the understanding, but he has to become a transcendental president," Rush said. "The opportunity is here; the question is, can he rise up to it?" Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

American Airlines plans to start booking flights to full capacity starting next week

11:25 a.m.
Pandemic travel is about to get a whole lot more crowded.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Beginning next week, American Airlines will resume fully booking flights after having reserved half its middle seats in economy since April to better enforce social distancing, USA Today reports. "As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1," the airline said in a statement. "American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost."

The move, counterintuitively, comes after the United States experienced back-to-back record-high caseloads of coronavirus this week. American Airlines, though, will join United and Spirit, which are already booking flights to capacity. Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue, meanwhile, are still restricting the number of seats for sale, and Southwest committed to do so through at least Sept. 30.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence is set to meet with the CEOs of American, Delta, United, JetBlue, and Southwest, apparently to discuss travel restrictions being considered for U.S. travelers by the European Union, as well as the effects of the pandemic on the industry at large, The Street reports. Jeva Lange

Texas becomes the first state to reimpose a lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

10:49 a.m.

On Friday, Texas became the first state to reimpose a lockdown as it faces what Gov. Greg Abbott described as a "massive outbreak" of COVID-19 cases following its attempted reopening, The Hill reports.

Abbott's executive order will close bars that had previously been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, beginning at noon on Friday (bars may remain open for delivery and takeout). Restaurants are also being scaled back from being allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity for dine-in service to 50 percent capacity, beginning Monday. Outdoor gatherings of over 100 people are once more banned (the number had recently been raised to 500), and river-rafting trips and tubing have also been halted.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in his statement, adding "we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part."

Texas initially imposed its statewide lockdown in mid-March. Abbott allowed restaurants to reopen on May 1 at limited capacity, followed by bars on May 22, also at limited capacity. "The state now has almost twice as many people hospitalized with COVID-19 as it did on June 14, when the number was at 2,287," writes CBS News. "This spike occurred after restaurants were allowed to increase capacity to 75 percent and almost all businesses allowed to operate with some safety measures in place."

As recently as Thursday, Abbott had insisted that "the last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
White House coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing since April

10:28 a.m.

As the U.S. sets a record for number of new COVID-19 cases, the White House's coronavirus task force briefings are set to make a return.

The White House's coronavirus task force is set to hold its first public briefing in nearly two months on Friday, CNN reports. It will reportedly take place at the Department of Health and Human Services and be led by Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump isn't expected to be at the briefing, writes The Hill.

Many states have reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, and on Thursday, the United States set a record for number of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. California, Florida, and Texas have been hit particularly hard, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday announced the state will pause its reopening.

The New York Times notes that the White House scheduling another coronavirus task force briefing came as a sign of the growing "urgency." CNN reports the White House coronavirus task force has been meeting less frequently with President Trump and, according to one administration source, has "remained sidelined and muzzled."

As CNN's Ryan Struyk notes, when the last coronavirus task force briefing was held on April 24, there were about 56,000 reported U.S. deaths from COVID-19. Going into Friday's briefing, that number has now reached about 124,000. Brendan Morrow

