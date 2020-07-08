10 things you need to know today: July 8, 2020

Trump's niece claims he paid someone to take his SAT exam

President Trump's niece Mary Trump says in her memoir, Too Much and Never Enough, that the president paid someone to take the SAT for him when he was in high school. She says in the book, set for release next week, that the proxy's scores were enough to get Trump into Fordham University and then the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania — an education Trump brags about to this day, The New York Times reports, citing an advance copy of the book. Mary Trump, a psychologist, also warns against armchair diagnoses of the president and shares that Trump's sister had huge doubts and criticisms of his 2016 campaign. The Trump family has tried to suppress the memoir's publication, but publisher Simon & Schuster announced Monday it will come out two weeks early. [The New York Times]