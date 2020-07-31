10 things you need to know today: July 31, 2020

NASA launches Perseverance rover to Mars

NASA on Thursday launched its Perseverance rover to Mars on an Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Perseverance, which briefly had a communications glitch but recovered, will collect soil samples from Mars for return to Earth around 2031, as well as "search for signs of ancient microbial life," according to NASA. "This is the first time in history where we're going to go to Mars with an explicit mission to find life on another world — ancient life on Mars," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said. This is the third launch to Mars to take place this summer, with the first two being from China and the United Arab Emirates. Perseverance is expected to land in the Jezero Crater on Mars in February 2021. [CNN, The Associated Press]