Republicans shoot down Trump's idea of delaying the election: 'He can't do it'

President Trump's idea of delaying the presidential election is being quickly shot down by Republicans in Congress.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday once again baselessly suggested mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud this November and floated the possibility of delaying the election, though that's not something he has the power to do and would require action from Congress. But in Congress, prominent Republicans certainly weren't on board.

"I do not support delaying the November election," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted, while Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told CNN Trump's suggestion is one that likely won't get "any serious traction," and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also told CNN, "Never in the history of federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election."

One Republican, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), even speculated that Trump wasn't being serious with the tweet and only wrote it "so all you guys in the press, your heads will explode," per CNN. Cornyn added, "I don't know what his motivation is. He can't do it."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) also told CNN that "no, the election should not be delayed," and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an interview with WNKY, "Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions, and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we'll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3." Brendan Morrow