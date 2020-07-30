See More Speed Reads
remembering John Lewis
Obama eulogizes John Lewis as a 'founding father' of a 'fuller, fairer, better America'

3:04 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is remembering the late Rep. John Lewis as a "man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance."

Obama delivered a eulogy at Lewis' funeral service in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, saying he owes a "great debt to John Lewis and his forceful vision of freedom" while calling the late congressmember "perhaps" Martin Luther King Jr.'s "finest disciple."

The 44th president also reflected on the United States as a "constant work in progress," saying that Lewis "brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals."

"And someday, when we do finish that long journey towards freedom," Obama added, "when we do form a more perfect union, whether it's years from now or decades, or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America."

Obama was the third former president to speak at Lewis' funeral, with former President George W. Bush remembering the way Lewis insisted "that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope" and former President Bill Clinton praising Lewis for fighting to "open the doors of America to all its people." Brendan Morrow

cohen speaks (maybe)
Michael Cohen can use social media, talk to reporters, and publish tell-all book on house arrest

3:38 p.m.
Michael Cohen.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will have a lot more freedom as he remains on house arrest.

Cohen, serving a three-year sentence, was released from prison to house arrest in May due to coronavirus concerns, but was taken back into custody in early July. He has since been released again, and scored another win Thursday when the U.S. government dropped its attempt to block him from publishing a tell-all book about Trump.

Cohen was sent back to prison in early July after he was spotted dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government saying he had violated the terms of his release. Cohen then sued Attorney General William Barr, contending the government was retaliating against him for writing a book about Trump to be released before Election Day. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled in Cohen's favor last week and ordered him to return to home confinement.

Still, a condition in Cohen's home confinement agreement barred him from using social media, talking to the media, appearing on TV, and publishing his book. The Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons decided to drop that provision in a Thursday filing, saying "a specific provision" regarding Cohen’s “contact with the media is not necessary." The government will no longer question Hellerstein's release ruling, it also said.

Cohen pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress in 2018, all in connection to hush money payments made to women who alleged affairs with Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The tragic consequences of anti-mask paranoia

3:13 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Herman Cain, the former pizza mogul and brief frontrunner in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, has died of COVID-19. It is not known for sure where he contracted the virus, but he came down with symptoms nine days after attending President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa on June 20, and posted a picture online of himself there in a group of people without masks.

In other news, Bill Montgomery, the 80-year-old co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, has also died of COVID-19. It has not been reported where he might have come down with the virus, but the other founder of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk, has repeatedly spread misinformation about the pandemic in general and masks in particular. On Kirk's podcast last weekend, he stated he refuses to wear a mask, and falsely suggested that doing so might make you sicker. The official TPUSA Twitter account deleted a tweet mocking mask-wearing after Montgomery's death.

The whole conservative movement has been trying to deny, downplay, and disregard this pandemic from the start. The resulting collateral damage now includes several prominent figures in their own ranks. But even that might not be enough to convince them to shift direction — 66-year-old Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Tex.) recently tested positive, but he suggested on TV that it might have been from wearing a mask. Ryan Cooper

pay attention to this
China is ramping up propaganda to cover up human rights abuses against Uighurs

2:50 p.m.
A protest against Chinese concentration camps in Turkey.
OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

China has spent years cracking down on the freedoms of its Uighur Muslim minority. And as the rest of the world starts to take notice, China has ramped up propaganda efforts to hide just what it's doing, a report published Thursday from the Uighur Human Rights Project reveals.

The United Nations estimates more than a million Uighurs have been held in concentration and re-education camps, while others face constant surveillance and imprisonment for anything deemed suspicious. Uighurs' forced labor has reportedly been used to produce masks that ended up in the U.S. and products for several American brands. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed a lot of this in its November 2019 "China Cables" report based on Chinese government leaks, which Beijing responded to with "outright denial," the ICIJ says.

Around the same time the China Cables were published, the Uighur Human Rights Project noticed a "huge uptick in the amount of propaganda that's being produced by the Chinese state media," UHRP project manager Nicole Morgret said. "Chinese officials have since aimed to paint a sanitized image of the camps" via social media, tours of Uighur camps for foreign diplomats and journalists, and videos where Uighurs are deny abuses, the ICIJ describes. The propaganda has been spread even through ads and Twitter bots, following Russia's strategy of spreading disinformation around the globe.

Read more from the ICIJ here, and find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

last-ditch effort
Senate Republicans make push for standalone $200 unemployment boost

2:08 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans are stopping their push for a new coronavirus stimulus bill — at least for now.

The current iteration of the CARES Act expires Friday, and with it a $600/week boost to unemployment insurance that's been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. But disagreements both within the GOP and across the aisle led Senate Republicans to refocus just on passing a standalone unemployment boost on Thursday to avoid a lapse in benefits, Politico reports.

After returning to Congress last week, Republicans and the White House struggled to agree on if they'd extend the unemployment payments and by how much, as well as several other parts of the next stimulus bill. Democrats unquestionably wanted the $600 boost continued, but Republicans tried to pare the Democrats' $3 trillion-plus bill down to $1 trillion.

Discussions of a reduced $200/week boost started among Senate Republicans earlier this week, and transformed into the basis of a proposal from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) "gaining steam" as talks continued Thursday, Politico writes. Johnson's suggestion would enhance unemployment benefits by up to 66 percent of low wages, or $200 per week, sources familiar with the strategy say. The standalone bill is intended to "put pressure on Senate Democrats" as the current boost nears expiration, Politico continues.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blamed each other for the impasse on Thursday. But no matter whose fault it is, tens of millions of unemployed Americans will be left without any aid boost if both parties don't get it together by Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The best argument against Kamala Harris for VP

1:42 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is reportedly the frontrunner to be picked as Joe Biden's running mate. At a time of close attention to racial justice issues, the first Black woman vice president would be a marked symbolic advance.

However, there is another side to Harris' record on this question. Alex Sammon examined documents from Harris' tenure as California attorney general for The American Prospect, and found that she disobeyed for years a Supreme Court order to reduce the extreme overcrowding in the state's prisons. Harris took office in 2011, and in May that year the court ruled the state's packed prisons — which had previously reached 200 percent of their design capacity — were a violation of the Eighth Amendment. They instructed the state to cut capacity to 167 percent by the end of 2011, to 137.5 percent by June 2013, and appointed a 3-judge oversight panel.

Harris refused. The state made little progress in 2011, and in 2012 appealed to get the final figure raised to 145 percent (which was denied). By April 2013 the state was still 9,636 prisoners over the cap, and the oversight board recommended extending "good time" credits to nonviolent offenders. Harris's office fought tooth and nail against this proposal. The judges found their arguments so "continually equivocated regarding the facts and the law" that they nearly held the state in contempt of court. Eventually, in 2014, Harris gave in and the prison population was duly reduced.

This stubborn foot-dragging to keep nonviolent, low-risk offenders in grossly overcrowded prisons bears a striking contrast with Harris's decision not to prosecute Steven Mnuchin (now secretary of the Treasury) for illegal foreclosures when he was head of OneWest Bank. As David Dayen reported at The Intercept, California prosecutors wrote a memo in 2013 describing how they "uncovered evidence suggestive of widespread misconduct," including 1,000 alleged legal violations in just a sample of OneWest loans. They recommended Harris file charges, but she declined to do so.

So on the one hand, Harris went to the mat to keep thousands of nonviolent offenders behind bars. On the other, she would not prosecute a rich, well-connected person even when her own staffers found 1,000 alleged crimes. It's not a great fit for a time when the rampant injustice in American police departments and prisons has become a first-rank political issue. Ryan Cooper

NOPE
Republicans shoot down Trump's idea of delaying the election: 'He can't do it'

1:42 p.m.
Mitch McConnell
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's idea of delaying the presidential election is being quickly shot down by Republicans in Congress.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday once again baselessly suggested mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud this November and floated the possibility of delaying the election, though that's not something he has the power to do and would require action from Congress. But in Congress, prominent Republicans certainly weren't on board.

"I do not support delaying the November election," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted, while Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told CNN Trump's suggestion is one that likely won't get "any serious traction," and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also told CNN, "Never in the history of federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election."

One Republican, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), even speculated that Trump wasn't being serious with the tweet and only wrote it "so all you guys in the press, your heads will explode," per CNN. Cornyn added, "I don't know what his motivation is. He can't do it."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) also told CNN that "no, the election should not be delayed," and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an interview with WNKY, "Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions, and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we'll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3." Brendan Morrow

wear a mask
Florida reports record coronavirus deaths for the 3rd day in a row

1:08 p.m.
A beach in Florida.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Florida reported 253 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, setting another record as case numbers begin to level off.

Florida has broken its daily death count records for the past three days in a row, with 186 COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday and 216 reported Wednesday. The state also reported another 9,956 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total case count to over 461,000, as well as more than 500 new coronavirus hospitalizations. New case numbers have been under 10,000 for five straight days now, but hospitalizations keep surging.

Only 18 of the deaths reported Thursday actually occurred within the past 24 hours; more than half of those happened at least a week ago. Florida and other recently hard-hit states have faced case and death reporting delays as those numbers overwhelm public health departments.

Florida, along with Texas, has continued to lead the recent surge of coronavirus cases across the south and west of the U.S.; all but one of the top 10 growing coronavirus hotspots are in those states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California and Arizona have also continued to report surging numbers. Kathryn Krawczyk

