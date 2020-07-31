See More Speed Reads
wild weather
Now a Category 1 hurricane, Isaias approaches the Bahamas

2:01 a.m.
A man exercises in the rain in the Dominican Republic.
Erika Santelices/AFP via Getty Images

As a tropical storm, Isaias caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on Thursday, and now, it's a hurricane expected to pass over the southeastern Bahamas early Friday morning and move near South Florida on Saturday.

Isaias knocked down trees and power lines in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people had to be rescued from floodwaters, The Associated Press reports. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday night, and is a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and about 70 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in the Bahamas for Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, and Bimini. Last year's Hurricane Dorian caused massive destruction in Abaco and Grand Bahama, and authorities there said crews have been working to remove debris left over from that storm. Some residents whose homes were destroyed by Dorian are still living in tents, and they have been encouraged to find shelter elsewhere. Catherine Garcia

spoiler alert: it's terrifying
New Lincoln Project video imagines what it's like to wake up from a coma in 2020

12:55 a.m.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in 2020 after being in a coma for nearly four years, the Lincoln Project has you covered.

The Lincoln Project, founded by Republicans who do not want to see President Trump re-elected, released its latest ad, "Wake Up," on Thursday. It opens with a man in a hospital bed being greeted by his family, who let him know he was in a car accident and has been in a coma for more than three years. "Did I miss anything interesting?" he asks his masked family.

A proud Trump voter, he starts peppering his Republican family with questions, like how did the president get Mexico to pay for his border wall? They catch him up to speed on about 0.01 percent of what has happened over the last few years, putting their own positive spin on the impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic, the Stormy Daniels saga, Trump throwing paper towels in Puerto Rico, and the economy. The man's reaction, while extreme, also feels pretty relatable. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

op-ed
Federalist Society co-founder says Trump's tweet about delaying election is grounds for impeachment

July 30, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

He voted for President Trump in 2016 and opposed his impeachment earlier this year, but Steven Calabresi, co-founder of the conservative Federalist Society, believes Trump took things too far by tweeting about delaying November's election.

In an op-ed published Thursday afternoon by The New York Times, Calabresi, a professor at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law, wrote that he was "appalled" by Trump's tweet. "Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats' assertion that President Trump is a fascist," he added. "But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president's immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate."

Through wars, the Great Depression, and general upheaval, the United States has never canceled or postponed a presidential election, Calabresi said, and Trump's fears over increased mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic is no reason to consider doing so this year. Each state, he wrote, will decide "whether to allow universal mail-in voting and Article II of the Constitution explicitly gives the states total power over the selection of presidential electors."

Now is the time for every Republican in Congress to stand up to Trump and let him know he "cannot postpone the federal election," Calabresi said. "Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional, and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again." Read the entire op-ed at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

hollywood 411
Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to talk show staff amid workplace investigation

July 30, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres.
Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

In a memo sent to staffers on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres said she was "disappointed" to learn that several former Ellen DeGeneres Show workers complained about their time on set, as she wanted it to be "a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect."

Earlier this month, about a dozen ex-employees spoke with BuzzFeed News and detailed their time working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with one alleging that she experienced racial abuse and several others saying they were fired for taking medical leave or using bereavement time. They primarily blamed the show's executive producers and senior managers, not DeGeneres, for the "toxic" culture.

In the memo, obtained by People, DeGeneres said she was "sorry" to hear all of this, and is "glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention." She has since learned that "people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded."

An internal investigation was launched earlier this week, and Warner Bros. said in a statement on Thursday it has already found "some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management" and "identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been addressed, and are taking the first steps to implement them." Catherine Garcia

bankruptcy
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

July 30, 2020
Pizza at the California Pizza Kitchen.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday filed for bankruptcy, with the restaurant chain saying it plans on closing some of its roughly 200 locations.

Founded in 1985, the company started looking for buyers last fall, and the search is still on. Now, California Pizza Kitchen is being kept afloat thanks to a $47 million loan from a group of lenders, which will fund operations through the bankruptcy proceedings, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK's viability as an ongoing business," CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement. California Pizza Kitchen is based in Los Angeles, and has restaurants in the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Mexico, Japan, and Hong Kong. Catherine Garcia

Ferguson
New prosecutor says no charges for ex-officer who shot Michael Brown

July 30, 2020
Darren Wilson.
St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office via Getty Images

After reviewing the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced on Thursday that he will not file any charges of murder or manslaughter against Darren Wilson, the former police officer who fatally shot Brown.

Bell took office in January 2019, and said he decided to reexamine the case after requests from the Brown family and community. Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, was shot by Wilson, who is white, following a scuffle. The incident sparked days of protests and unrest in Ferguson. A grand jury later declined to indict Wilson, who claimed he shot Brown in self-defense.

"The question for this office was a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law?" Bell said. "After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did." Still, he added, "our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson."

Bell's office spent five months reviewing forensic reports, witness statements, and other pieces of evidence, and because there is no statute of limitations on filing murder charges and Wilson was never charged and tried, double jeopardy was not an issue, The Associated Press reports. Catherine Garcia

Really?
Trump says with increased mail-in voting, it could take 'years' to know who won the election

July 30, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday evening claimed that if more people are able to vote by mail, it could take "years" to find out the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday morning, Trump floated the possibility of postponing the election rather than letting more people vote by mail amid the pandemic. Under the Constitution, Congress has the power to set the date for voting, and Trump's idea was quickly batted down by top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

During a press conference later in the day, Trump tried to create doubt over how states will distribute mail-in ballots. "You're sending out hundreds of millions of universal mail-in ballots, hundreds of millions," he said. "Where are they going, who are they being sent to? It's common sense."

Trump, whose poll numbers are dropping, said he wants to know the results on election night and have newscasters "say the projected winner or the winner of the election. I don't want to see that take place in a week after Nov. 3, or a month, or frankly, with litigation and everything else that could happen, years, or you never even know who won the election." Catherine Garcia

mark zuckerberg 'likes' this
Facebook beats 2nd quarter revenue expectations even as ad industry struggles

July 30, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg.
Graeme Jennings - Pool/Getty Images

Pretty much every business suffered in 2020's second financial quarter. Well, except Facebook.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the U.S. GDP, pushing it down 9.5 percent from the first quarter and 32.9 percent from the year before. But Facebook's revenue still grew 11 percent from Q1 to Q2, beating economists' expectations, the company revealed Thursday.

Facebook's 11 percent revenue growth is the smallest quarterly growth it has seen since it became a public company. Previously, its first quarter growth of 18 percent was its smallest. But on average, analysts only expected Facebook's revenue to grow to $17.3 billion in Q2, making its $18.6 billion reality a win, Bloomberg notes. Facebook's profit growth of $5.18 billion also meant shareholders made out well with a $1.80 gain per share, beating estimates of $1.39.

The growth came even though Facebook started facing a major advertiser boycott in July. Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Unilever, and other huge companies stopped buying ads on Facebook and other social media sites over their failure to appropriately combat hate speech on their platforms.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress on Wednesday for an anti-trust hearing, where he faced questions about how the company's digital ad model contributed to the decline of local news, and also Twitter, for some reason. Kathryn Krawczyk

