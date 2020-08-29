10 things you need to know today: August 29, 2020

Trump blasts protesters, Harris in New Hampshire rally speech

At a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday night, President Trump gave a speech in which he called protesters demonstrating against police brutality "thugs" and "anarchists" who are just "looking for trouble" and "don't even know who George Floyd is." Trump said that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was attacked by protesters Friday near the White House and claimed Paul and his wife would be "in very bad shape, or dead" if not for the police presence in the area. During the speech, the president also targeted the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Trump said he wants "to see the first woman president also," but "I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it, and she's not competent." [Reuters, The Hill]