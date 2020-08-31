10 things you need to know today: August 31, 2020

FDA chief says he might okay COVID-19 vaccine before human trials end

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday that he is willing to issue an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the conclusion of human trials. Hahn said this could be done because "the benefit outweighs the risk in a public health emergency." Still, he said he would not give in to President Trump or other politicians who have asserted there will be a vaccine available before the end of the year. "This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision," Hahn told the Financial Times. "This is not going to be a political decision." Several public health experts warn it is unethical to fast-track a vaccine outside of normal testing procedures. [The Guardian, Financial Times]