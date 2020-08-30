See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

FDA commissioner says he's open to issuing COVID-19 vaccine before human trials are over

August 30, 2020
Stephen Hahn.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

In an interview with the Financial Times published Sunday, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said that he is willing to issue an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the conclusion of human trials.

Hahn said this could be done because "the benefit outweighs the risk in a public health emergency," and claimed he would not give in to President Trump or other politicians who have asserted that there will be a vaccine available before the end of the year. "This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision," Hahn told the Financial Times. "This is not going to be a political decision."

Public health experts quickly pushed back at the idea of fast-tracking a vaccine out of the normal testing guidelines. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, tweeted that it would be unethical to administer the vaccine before it is proven safe and effective. "We absolutely cannot tolerate or accept an emergency authorization for any COVID-19 vaccine without reliable safety and efficacy data from Phase 3 clinical trials," Rasmussen said, adding that this would put "huge numbers of people at risk for massive potential harm" and deal "a catastrophic blow to public confidence in both vaccines and the regulatory mechanisms in place." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

The world's biggest rooftop greenhouse, roughly the size of 3 football fields, opens in Montreal

2:08 a.m.

At 163,800 square feet, Lufa Farms' new rooftop greenhouse in Montreal is the largest in the world, capable of harvesting 25,000 pounds of tomatoes and eggplants every week, year-round.

"Our mission has always been to grow food where people live and to grow it more sustainably," Lufa Farms, a grocery delivery service in Montreal, said in an Instagram post. The rooftop garden was completed on Aug. 26, and is almost the size of three football fields. It is on the top of a warehouse in the Saint-Laurent borough, and provides the space to grow enough food to feed 10,000 families, Time Out reports.

The vegetables are grown inside hydroponic containers lined with coconut coir, and there are no pesticides used — bees pollinate the plants and ladybugs provide pest control. Captured rainwater is used for irrigation, and there is also a composting system in place. This is Lufa Farms' fourth greenhouse in Montreal, and now the company is able to produce more than 100 varieties of vegetables. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

New husband and wife donate and serve reception food at Ohio shelter

1:37 a.m.

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna started married life off by sharing their joy with others through plates of fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and green beans.

The Parma, Ohio, couple planned their August wedding before the coronavirus pandemic, hiring a DJ and ordering catering from a food truck called Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers. They had expected to celebrate with 150 friends and relatives, but had to scrap their big wedding because of COVID-19. The Tapajnas decided not to cancel the catering order, though, choosing to serve it at Laura's Home, a shelter for women and children run by The City Mission in Cleveland.

"You can definitely give back in times like this," Melanie Tapajna told CNN. Tyler and Melanie tied the knot in front of immediate family members spread out in their backyard, then went to Laura's Home, where the new husband and wife added face masks, gloves, and hair nets to their wedding attire. They served 135 women and children, and Rich Trickel, CEO of The City Mission, told CNN nothing like this had ever happened before at Laura's Home.

"It was really unbelievable, especially when you think of many of our clients, the women and kids that are in our building, possibly have never been at a wedding like that before," he said. Catherine Garcia

In Memoriam
Edit

Marvel, Avengers and Black Panther co-stars, pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

12:48 a.m.

The post announcing the death and celebrating the life of Chadwick Boseman on Friday night had already broke the record for most liked tweet by Saturday, and on Sunday night, Marvel Studios and ABC released tributes to the 43-year-old actor. Marvel's tribute featured behind-the-scene footage from the filming of Black Panther and praise for Boseman from his co-stars, taped before his death from colon cancer. Boseman had kept his cancer a closely held secret.

ABC aired its remembrance, Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For A King, after playing Black Panther commercial-free. This time his co-stars and colleagues honored an actor they knew had struggled with cancer while they had worked with him. Forest Whitaker remembered the change Boseman said he felt when he was crowned King T'Challa and the Black Panther.

Robert Downey Jr. called Black Panther the crown jewel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was among those who were in the dark about Boseman's cancer, ABC News notes in its report on Boseman and his influence as a role model, especially for Black children. Watch that, and part of Boseman's Howard University commencement address, below. Peter Weber

beirut blast
Edit

Workers were trying to secure Beirut warehouse just hours before massive explosion

12:43 a.m.
The deadly blast in Beirut.
Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

At the request of Lebanon's State Security agency, a judge ordered that something be done to secure Warehouse Number 12 in Beirut's port, and workers were repairing the facility on the afternoon of Aug. 4, hours before a massive explosion there rocked the area, destroying buildings and killing at least 180 people.

The warehouse contained 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, and documents obtained by The Washington Post show that the highly explosive material was stored next to kerosene, 25 tons of fireworks, and solvents used for stripping paint. Ghassan Oueidat, Lebanon's chief prosecutor, told the Post the State Security agency was worried not about the dangers posed by the warehouse's contents, but rather someone stealing the materials. A report sent to the offices of Lebanon's president and prime minister in July warned that the ammonium nitrate was "dangerous" and "if it were stolen, the thief could use it to manufacture explosives."

The three workers sent to secure the warehouse fixed a broken door, closed a hole in a wall, and made sure all other doors were locked, the Post reports. When a fire broke out at around 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 4, the workers had gone home for the day, and Beirut's fire chief said firefighters were unable to gain access to the warehouse or find any port employees who might have had keys. At 6:08 p.m., the warehouse blew up.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the initial fire or explosion that triggered the blast, but theories include welding sparks or arson to cover up a theft, the Post reports. This is just one of the unanswered questions authorities have, some dating back to when the ammonium nitrate arrived on a cargo ship that docked in Beirut in November 2013 — primarily, who originally owned the ammonium nitrate, where it was headed, and whether it was deliberately diverted to Beirut, where it was seized by authorities in December 2013.

The Post spoke with several people who do not have faith in the government and its ability to properly conduct an investigation. "There's not a chance in hell there will ever be accountability," one person with knowledge of the probe said. "A typical coverup is on the way." Catherine Garcia

the Lincoln project
Edit

The Lincoln Project spins an ad out of NBA coach Doc Rivers' lament on fear, love, race, and the RNC

August 30, 2020

The NBA went on strike for a couple of days last week in response to the police shooting of yet another unarmed Black American, Jacob Blake. Los Angels Clippers coach Doc Rivers put the shooting in a broader political context on Tuesday, and The Lincoln Project turned his comments into a political ad released Sunday. They didn't do much, just added some background music and images from the Republican National Convention and America in 2020, letting Rivers do all the talking.

"It's just so sad, just watching the Republican convention, and they're spewing this fear," Rivers said. "Donald Trump and all of them, talking about fear. We're the ones getting killed, we're the ones getting shot. All you do is keep hearing about is fear. It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back."

"You don’t need to be black to be outraged," Rivers said, and The Lincoln Project highlighted. "You need to be American and outraged." Peter Weber

new book alert
Edit

New book says Trump offered FBI director job to John Kelly, but demanded his loyalty

August 30, 2020
John Kelly.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images

In his new book, Donald Trump v. The United States, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes that one day after President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, he called then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and offered him the job, Axios reports.

There was a catch, however — Schmidt writes that Trump told Kelly if he accepted the position, he "needed to be loyal to him, and only him." Kelly "immediately realized the problem with Trump's request for loyalty, and he pushed back to the president's demand," Schmidt said, telling him his only loyalty would be to the "Constitution and the rule of law."

Kelly later became the White House chief of staff, and Axios reports that during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, Mueller and his investigators didn't learn about Trump's job offer because the president's lawyers limited the scope of his team's two-hour interview with Kelly.

Schmidt also writes that while working directly with Trump, Kelly was astonished by Trump's failure to "understand how those who worked for him — like Kelly and other top former generals — had interest in being loyal not to him, but to the institutions of American democracy." Kelly has told people close to him that Trump wanted to "behave like an authoritarian," Schmidt said, and has likened having to say no to Trump to "French kissing a chainsaw." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. COVID-19 cases top 6 million

August 30, 2020
A woman wears a mask in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Sunday, the number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed six million.

Nationwide, new daily cases have been doing down since the end of July, and over the last few weeks, there has also been a decrease in the number of people getting tested for coronavirus. There are hot spots emerging in the Midwest, Reuters reports, with Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota recently reporting record one-day increases in new cases and Montana and Idaho reporting record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Data shows that in Iowa, many new cases are in counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, Reuters reports; these schools are holding some in-person classes. In South Dakota, the state health department said 88 cases have been traced to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that was held in mid-August, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

There are more than 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with the United States accounting for nearly a quarter of those infections. The U.S. is ranked tenth based on cases per capita, Reuters reports, with Brazil, Peru, and Chile among the countries with higher rates of infection. As of Sunday, almost 183,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.