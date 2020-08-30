See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. COVID-19 cases top 6 million

8:58 p.m.
A woman wears a mask in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Sunday, the number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed six million.

Nationwide, new daily cases have been doing down since the end of July, and over the last few weeks, there has also been a decrease in the number of people getting tested for coronavirus. There are hot spots emerging in the Midwest, Reuters reports, with Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota recently reporting record one-day increases in new cases and Montana and Idaho reporting record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Data shows that in Iowa, many new cases are in counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, Reuters reports; these schools are holding some in-person classes. In South Dakota, the state health department said 88 cases have been traced to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that was held in mid-August, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

There are more than 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with the United States accounting for nearly a quarter of those infections. The U.S. is ranked tenth based on cases per capita, Reuters reports, with Brazil, Peru, and Chile among the countries with higher rates of infection. As of Sunday, almost 183,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

new book alert
Edit

New book says Trump offered FBI director job to John Kelly, but demanded his loyalty

10:00 p.m.
John Kelly.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images

In his new book, Donald Trump v. The United States, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes that one day after President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, he called then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and offered him the job, Axios reports.

There was a catch, however — Schmidt writes that Trump told Kelly if he accepted the position, he "needed to be loyal to him, and only him." Kelly "immediately realized the problem with Trump's request for loyalty, and he pushed back to the president's demand," Schmidt said, telling him his only loyalty would be to the "Constitution and the rule of law."

Kelly later became the White House chief of staff, and Axios reports that during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, he didn't learn about Trump's job offer because the president's lawyers limited the scope of his team's two-hour interview with Kelly.

Schmidt also writes that while working directly with Trump, Kelly was astonished by Trump's failure to "understand how those who worked for him — like Kelly and other top former generals — had interest in being loyal not to him, but to the institutions of American democracy." Kelly has told people close to him that Trump wanted to "behave like an authoritarian," Schmidt said, and has likened having to say no to Trump to "French kissing a chainsaw." Catherine Garcia

speaking out
Edit

Biden condemns 'violence of every kind by anyone,' urges Trump to do the same

7:57 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday reacted to the violent clashes that took place Saturday night in Portland between anti-police brutality protesters and supporters of President Trump, calling it "unacceptable."

One person was shot and killed during the melee; police have not shared any details on the victim or suspect. In a statement, Biden said, "I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same."

Biden warned that the United States must not "become a country at war with ourselves," and reminded Americans that "Donald Trump has been president for almost four years. The temperature in the country is higher, tensions run stronger, divisions run deeper. And all of us are less safe because Donald Trump can't do the job of the American president."

As of Sunday evening, Trump has yet to condemn the violence, but did post several tweets insulting Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. Catherine Garcia

police brutality protests
Edit

Founder of right-wing group says man killed in Portland was a 'supporter'

2:17 p.m.
Portland protests.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

There's still a lack of clarity about the deadly shooting in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, but the founder of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer said that the man who was killed was a supporter, The Associated Press reports. Earlier reports indicated the victim was wearing a hat with the group's insignia.

Joey Gibson, who leads the Washington state-based group, said he couldn't say much "right now" but he was able to "verify that [the victim] was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer." He told AP he would make a more complete statement later on Sunday. Gibson was also in Portland on Saturday night and arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly after it took place, although it was not immediately clear why he did so, AP reports.

Police still have not released any information on the potential shooter, and while there was fighting between a caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters throughout the night, there's nothing that has definitively linked the fatal incident to the clashes.

Patriot Prayer, AP Notes, has a history of crossing the Oregon-Washington border for rallies and marches in Portland, where — along with other far-right groups like the Proud Boys — they have faced off with counterprotesters. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Jacob Blake's attorney says family has received no word from Trump

1:11 p.m.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Jacob Blake, said during an appearance on Sunday's Face the Nation that Blake's family has not yet heard from President Trump, a week after Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump, who did speak with George Floyd's family after he was killed by police earlier this year, is scheduled to visit Kenosha next week as protests grip the city. While there, he plans to meet with law enforcement. It appears as if the president is making it clear which side he stands on regarding the protests sparked by the shooting, but it's at least possible the White House will reach out to Blake's family then. Crump suggested Blake's family would be open to a conversation since they respect "all elected officials." He added that the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have already spent time talking with the family.

Ultimately, though, Crump said their focus isn't on which politicians and officials they've heard from. Rather, they're "trying to march for their son because he'll never be able to stand up for himself, unless some miracle happens," Crump said, referring to the spinal injuries and paralysis from the waist down Blake suffered as a result of the shooting. Tim O'Donnell

senate races
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have a lot to do with Joe Kennedy's primary struggles

11:28 a.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) could soon be out of politics, and an unlikely colleague may have something to do with it, Politico reports.

Kennedy is challenging Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in the statewide Democratic primary for Markey's seat, which he's held since 2013. Politico notes that Kennedy tries to hit the 74-year-old Markey by criticizing his support for the 1994 crime bill and the Iraq War when he was in the House, both of which would seemingly put him in trouble with the progressive left. But the incumbent has maintained a lead over his 39-year-old challenger in large part thanks to an army of young voters, who, with a push from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), view Markey as key to the climate change movement.

Mary Ann Marsh, a Boston-based Democratic consultant, told Politico that Ocasio-Cortez, the Sunrise Movement, and Justice Democrats have "allowed this remarkable makeover" of the veteran lawmaker who has been in Congress for 44 years, turning him into the "darling of the climate change warriors." Without Ocasio-Cortez, she said, "I think it would've been a much harder effort to make him into the Ed Markey people see in this race, which is very different from the Ed Markey people in Massachusetts have seen in 44 years." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

holocaust history
Edit

Austrian law extends citizenship to descendants of Jewish refugees

10:38 a.m.
Austrian flag.
ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP via Getty Images

Descendants of Jewish refugees expelled from Austria under Nazi rule can apply for Austrian citizenship under a new law that goes into effect Tuesday.

About 120,000 Jews living in Austria fled persecution after Nazi Germany annexed its neighbor in 1938, with many going to the United States and the United Kingdom. Most refugees, The Observer notes, became naturalized citizens in their new countries, but post-war Austria banned dual citizenship, meaning those who left were considered foreigners in their homeland. Eventually, in 1993, former refugees were able to reclaim their Austrian citizenship, but descendants were left out, preventing the country from restoring its pre-war Jewish community, which numbered 200,000. That's unlikely to happen even now since the applicants will be dual citizens and won't necessarily reside in Austria. For instance, a major factor for eligible U.K. citizens, per the Observer, will likely be the desire to regain European Union citizenship post-Brexit through the program.

Still, campaigners believe the law represents both historic justice and could potentially help sway change in Austria, where some citizens believe anti-minority sentiment is on the rise. Bini Guttman, the Austrian president of the European Union of Jewish Students, said the law can "help deliver justice" for the applicants' "successors here and for the future" if they exercise their voting rights.

Hannah Lessing, secretary general of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism, applauded the law, but said "it can never truly make amends for the Holocaust." Read more at The Observer. Tim O'Donnell

Hong Kong protests
Edit

Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp is resisting the city's universal coronavirus testing plan

8:08 a.m.
Hong Kong skyline.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-democracy activists, including a health-care workers union, in Hong Kong on Sunday called for a boycott of the city's universal coronavirus testing plan, Reuters reports.

The opposition is not unconcerned with the virus, but is instead worried by the fact that medical staff from mainland China are supposed to assist with carrying out the plan at a time when many Hong Kong residents believe Beijing is stripping away their freedoms and enhancing its already strong grasp on the city, especially after the passing of a controversial national security law earlier this year and the postponement of September's legislative elections.

The union, the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, was formed during last year's pro-democracy protests and has 20,000 members. It believes universal testing is not an efficient use of resources, arguing that focused testing is the better play for Hong Kong at this point during the pandemic, prompting suspicions about ulterior motives. Union leader Winnie Yu said it's "clear to see the government has one and only one goal," which is "to use the pandemic to achieve their own political aims" of doing "whatever they can to please the central government of China."

Well-known activist Joshua Wong supports the boycott and agreed that the government's plan is faulty. Per Reuters, Wong believes a full border closure would be more effective.

Neither the Beijing-backed city government, nor the Chinese Communist Party, took the criticism well. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it's an attempt to "smear the central government," while Chinese state media considers the critics ungrateful. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.