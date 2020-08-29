See More Speed Reads
Jacob Blake Shooting
Jacob Blake's family, attorneys, witness dispute Kenosha police union's account of shooting

8:14 a.m.
Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Kenosha Professional Police Association, the union representing police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released what they called "the actual and undisputed" account of the events that preceded the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by officers multiple times on Sunday, CNN and NPR report.

The account says Blake had a knife and "forcefully fought" the officers trying to arrest him, putting one in a headlock. The statement also said the officers failed to subdue Blake after twice shooting tasers at him. The union said "most" narratives about the incident are either inaccurate or "purely fictional" and that a statement released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the investigation into the shooting, is "riddled with incomplete information," NPR reports.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, said the union's version was "garbage" and his nephew didn't have a weapon (per CNN, state investigators said a knife was found on the driver's side floorboard of his vehicle), while legal defense argued Blake was not an "imminent threat" to the officers who "were essentially beating him." Raysean White, a witness who recorded a brief video of the incident, told CNN that Blake did not pose a threat and it was actually the officers who put Blake in a headlock while one "punched him in the ribs."

Blake survived the shooting, but is paralyzed from the waist down. His attorneys said Friday that he is no longer shackled to his hospital bed after his father revealed that had been the case because of an outstanding arrest warrant for three domestic abuse-related charges even though Blake was unable to walk and has been heavily medicated. Read more at CNN and NPR. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Longtime NBA veteran Clifford Robinson has died at 53

12:09 p.m.

Clifford Robinson, an 18-year NBA veteran, has died, the University of Connecticut men's basketball program confiremd Saturday. He was 53. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Robinson had dealt with issues in recent years, suffering a stroke in 2017 and having a tumor removed from his jaw in 2018.

Robinson starred at UConn and helped bring them to prominence in the days before they became a basketball powerhouse. The Huskies won the National Invitation Tournament in 1988 with Robinson. UCONN retired Robinson's jersey in 2007. "He was our first great player," former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun said, adding that Robinson "was a good man, had a great career, and was instrumental in a lot of the great things that happened at UConn."

Picked in the second round of the 1989 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, Robinson enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the NBA. He spent eight seasons in Portland, and suited up for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and the then-New Jersey Nets. His brightest years, though, came with the Blazers — in 1993 he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award and followed that up with an All Star appearance in 1994. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
University of Arizona scientists say they prevented campus coronavirus outbreak through wastewater testing

11:05 a.m.
Wastewater treatment plant.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Arizona are working to curb coronavirus outbreaks at the school by conducting regular tests of sewage from 20 buildings across campus, and it seems to be working.

The university said it stopped a potential outbreak before it started after it analyzed wastewater from a dorm for traces of the virus. Subsequently, two students — both of whom were asymptomatic — were found to be infected. While Arizona is utilizing other mitigation tactics like swab testing and contact tracing, wastewater testing comes in handy because its reportedly sensitive enough to detect the virus up to a week before an individual develops symptoms, which means there's a better chance of locating a case before the person can spread the virus widely. "So, you have seven precious days in which you can undergo intervention," said Ian Pepper, an environmental microbiologist who is leading the effort.

Wastewater epidemiology makes a lot of sense for campus housing, but it's not limited to that kind of living situation. Pepper told NBC News it can be done at the neighborhood and community level, as well, and indeed it's catching on — University of Arizona scientists have been analyzing samples from wastewater treatment plants across the country, researchers launched a countrywide program in the United Kingdom, and scientists in Israel have hailed it as an effective, non-invasive tracking method. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

middle east
Decree officially opens trade between Israel, UAE on heels of U.S.-brokered deal

10:32 a.m.
Jerusalem.
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and leader of the United Arab Emirates, issued a decree Saturday formally ending the federation's economic boycott against Israel. The order comes on the heels of the U.S.-brokered deal opening up relations between the UAE and Israel earlier this month.

Israelis and Israeli firms can now do business in the UAE, and the decree also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods. As was the case when the deal was originally announced, some Palestinians criticized the order of undermining the efforts of the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement which targets Israel. Historically, UAE law stated the recognition of Israel would only occur if Palestine became its own independent state, which has not happened. While the agreement did require Israel to halt its plan to annex occupied land in the West Bank, Palestinians believe it also harms their bargaining position.

But the UAE was determined to end the boycott, especially amid the global economic slowdown. Elham Fakhro, the senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The Associated Press that the decree reaffirms the UAE's commitment to normalizing relations with Israel, but he added it also could signal possible repercussions for anyone who still calls for a boycott of Israeli goods, since it now "contradicts the state policy." Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

nepotism
Trump doesn't want to see Harris as first woman president, claims people are calling for Ivanka Trump instead

8:58 a.m.
Ivanka Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

After delivering what pundits described as a relatively low-key, or at least boring, acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Trump was back to his free-wheeling ways Friday night during a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The president himself acknowledged it was a "different kind of speech" and said he would have been criticized for "being slightly radical" if he adopted the same tone and material during the convention.

The New Hampshire speech dealt quite a bit with nationwide protests against police brutality, with Trump describing the demonstrators as "thugs" and "anarchists" who he claimed could have killed Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and his wife near the White House on Friday if not for the police presence in the area. But he also targeted the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Likely alluding to reports that the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, may only be eyeing one term in the Oval Office, Trump said that while he would like to see the first woman president, he doesn't want it to be the "not competent" Harris. "I don't want to see a woman get into that position the way she'd do it," he said.

It turns out he'd rather see the feat achieved through familial connections. Citing some nebulous sources, Trump, to the reported enjoyment of the crowd, said "they're all saying 'we want Ivanka,'" referring to his daughter, Ivanka Trump. "I don't blame them." Read more at Reuters and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

August 28, 2020
Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

The Black Panther star died at home in Los Angeles on Friday, his publicist confirmed to The Associated Press. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, his family said.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," Boseman's family said in a statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman received international acclaim for his performance in the Marvel superhero blockbuster Black Panther, reprising the central character of T'Challa in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was expected to return as T'Challa in future films in the Marvel universe, including a Black Panther sequel. Prior to Black Panther, Boseman rose to fame after starring as Jackie Robinson in 42, and he also played James Brown in Get on Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. Earlier this year, he impressed critics with a supporting performance in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Boseman's cancer diagnosis was not previously known.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers," a statement on Friday said, "and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." Brendan Morrow

the Z-Files?
The X-Files is getting an animated comedy spinoff

August 28, 2020
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson star in year 6 of The X-Files.
FOX/Liaison

The spinoffs are out there.

An animated comedy spinoff of The X-Files is in the works at Fox, and original series creator Chris Carter is set to produce, TVLine and Variety reported on Friday.

The show will reportedly be called The X-Files: Albuquerque, but no, don't expect David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson to be involved. The report describes it as revolving around the "X-Files' B-team," agents who investigate the cases "too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey" for Mulder and Scully. Because obviously, Mulder and Scully would never run into anything wacky or ridiculous, right?

Animated comedy spinoffs of drama shows are apparently becoming all the rage, with this coming after CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks. For those fans crossing their fingers that this one will end up being good, we want to believe, too. Brendan Morrow

kenosha update
Alleged Kenosha shooter's extradition hearing delayed for a month as he hires legal team

August 28, 2020
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse did not appear for his extradition hearing Friday as he faces charges of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse was charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26; and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, during a protest Tuesday night. The 17-year-old is from Illinois — Kenosha is on the border with the other state — and will have to be extradited to Wisconsin to face six charges in the case, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He requested his presence at the Friday hearing be waived as he hires a legal team, and so his extradition hearing was delayed for another 30 days.

Video captured a person investigators say they identified as Rittenhouse carrying a long gun and shooting at people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois on Wednesday on charges of intentional homicide, reckless homicide, and possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18, among other counts. Intentional homicide could put Rittenhouse in jail for life.

Police shot Blake, a Black man, eight times in the back on Sunday night as he opened his car door, where his kids were sitting inside. Witnesses say Blake had just broken up a verbal fight when police arrived. Blake survived, but is paralyzed from the waist down, his family said. They also said Blake was being handcuffed to his hospital bed. Blake's shooting has added to a wave of protests against police brutality and systemic racism throughout the U.S., and prompted professional athletes to strike on Thursday. Protests in Kenosha turned violent when armed militias came downtown to purportedly defend the city, and Rittenhouse appeared to align himself with these groups. Kathryn Krawczyk

