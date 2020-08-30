Biden condemns 'violence of every kind by anyone,' urges Trump to do the same

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday reacted to the violent clashes that took place Saturday night in Portland between anti-police brutality protesters and supporters of President Trump, calling it "unacceptable."

One person was shot and killed during the melee; police have not shared any details on the victim or suspect. In a statement, Biden said, "I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same."

Biden warned that the United States must not "become a country at war with ourselves," and reminded Americans that "Donald Trump has been president for almost four years. The temperature in the country is higher, tensions run stronger, divisions run deeper. And all of us are less safe because Donald Trump can't do the job of the American president."

As of Sunday evening, Trump has yet to condemn the violence, but did post several tweets insulting Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. Catherine Garcia