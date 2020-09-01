10 things you need to know today: September 1, 2020

Coronavirus cases and complications rise among children

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 have increased faster among children and teens than among the general population, according to data compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics from May 21 to Aug. 20. Data collection varied among the states, with some separating young babies and teens while others lumped them together, but the general rise in exposure and complications from COVID-19 was similar across the country. In May, 5 percent of the nation's cases were children; in August the figure rose to 9 percent, and the number suffering serious complications has risen, too, said Dr. Sean O'Leary, vice chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics' committee on infectious diseases. "Yes, it's less severe in children than adults, but it's not completely benign," O'Leary said. [The New York Times]