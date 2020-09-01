See More Speed Reads
Violence: Good or Bad?
Biden suggests Trump is 'too weak, too scared' to stand up to his supporters

12:14 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech Monday in Pittsburgh that while he condemned looting, arson, and violence off all types, President Trump is bent on "fomenting" and "stoking violence in our cities" to help his sagging re-election prospects. "He may believe mouthing the words 'law and order' makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is," Biden said.

At a news conference hours later, Trump defended "peaceful" right-wing supporters who drove through downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, shooting counter-protesters with bear spray and paintball guns. Unlike the bullet that killed one of his supporters, "paint is not bullets," he noted. Trump also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter charged with fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, killing one under murky circumstances before tripping as other protesters chased and tried to disarm him.

Biden responded with a new statement calling Trump "too weak, too scared" to "rebuke violence" by his supporters or "repudiate" Rittenhouse.

On Sunday, Biden had urged Trump to join him in condemning "violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right," and he repeated that challenge Monday night: "So once again, I urge the president to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period. If Donald Trump can't say that, then he is unfit to be president, and his preference for more violence — not less — is clear." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
White House warns Iowa it has the highest coronavirus rate in the U.S.

12:57 a.m.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House Coronavirus Task Force told Iowa officials on Sunday that the state has the country's highest per capita infection rate and must enact stricter restrictions to curb the spread.

In a report, the task force recommended closing bars in 61 counties, imposing a statewide mask mandate, limiting social gatherings to 10 people, and testing every returning college student, the Des Moines Register reports. "Common sense preventative measures must be implemented to stop further spread," the report states.

The Iowa Department of Public Health shared with the Des Moines Register the three most recent reports sent by the task force, and the Aug. 23 document shows that at the time, Iowa had the ninth-highest case rate in the United States. Over the last two weeks, 10 percent of all people who have tested for COVID-19 in the state have had positive results.

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) ordered that bars, breweries, and nightclubs shut down in six counties, but said she would not impose a statewide mask mandate because it was "not enforceable." Catherine Garcia

The plot thickens
New book raises more questions about Trump's mysterious visit to Walter Reed last year

August 31, 2020
Mike Pence.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Last November, right before President Trump took an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Vice President Mike Pence was told that he needed to be ready to temporarily assume the powers of the presidency, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes in his new book, Donald Trump v. The United States.

Schmidt said that while reporting for the book, he learned that in the hours before Trump's trip to the hospital, "word went out in the West Wing" that Pence had to be on standby in case "Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized." Pence did not end up having to assume the powers of the presidency, but Schmidt's book raises new questions about why Trump had to go to the hospital.

At the time, then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed Trump had a "free weekend" and elected to "begin portions of his routine annual physical exam." Presidents do not normally conduct their physicals in stages, and a person familiar with the matter told CNN in November that Trump's visit did not follow protocol. There was never any staff-wide notice sent about a "VIP" coming in, the source said, indicating that the trip was not routine or planned in advance. CNN asked the White House on Monday for a comment on Schmidt's book, but the request was declined. Catherine Garcia

nothing to see here
Melania Trump's ex-friend says she 'acted like nothing happened' after Access Hollywood tape dropped

August 31, 2020
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and adviser to first lady Melania Trump, describes in her new book what it was like when they met for lunch on the day the Access Hollywood tape with President Trump bragging about grabbing women went public.

The recording was leaked in October 2016, ahead of the presidential election. Winston Wolkoff writes in Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady that she thought Trump would be "in tears" when she arrived at lunch, but instead she was "radiant" and "smiling. It was as if nothing happened." Winston Wolkoff said she tried to lighten the mood by saying, "How many times have you heard the word 'p---y' and 'president' in the same sentence," and together they "burst out laughing."

The first lady "knows who she married," Winston Wolkoff said, and "knew what she was getting into." The Trump family runs on "deceit" and "deception," she said, and it's "amateur hour" at the White House, which is "really frightening for the country."

In her book, Winston Wolkoff writes that Melania Trump made derogatory remarks about Ivanka Trump and other members of the family, calling them "snakes." When asked by ABC News, Winston Wolkoff would not confirm or deny reports that she surreptitiously recorded conversations with the first lady, but did assert that she "can back up everything that's in the book 100 percent ... and Donald and Melania know that." Catherine Garcia

good ideas
Fans ask Chadwick Boseman's hometown to replace Confederate memorial with statue of the actor

August 31, 2020
Chadwick Boseman.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fans of actor Chadwick Boseman want to celebrate his life and accomplishments by replacing a Confederate memorial in his hometown with a statue of the Black Panther star.

Boseman, who also received critical acclaim for his performances in 42, Marshall, and Get On Up, died on Friday of colon cancer. He was 43. Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, and an online petition was quickly launched after his death was announced, calling on the city to move the Anderson Confederate Monument to a museum and replace it with a statue of Boseman.

The petition, addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), says Boseman "changed the movie industry" and was able to open "many doors for many young Black people with his leading roles." It is "only natural that his hometown honors what he did," the petition continues. "There is no need for political controversy in this decision. The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement."

As of Monday night, the petition has received nearly 10,000 signatures. Catherine Garcia

From friend to foe
Melania Trump's former friend says she's working with 3 prosecutors investigating 2017 inauguration

August 31, 2020
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was friends with first lady Melania Trump for more than a decade, and while she briefly served in the White House as an adviser, she is now spending her time working with "three different prosecutors" who are looking into whether any financial crimes were committed during the planning and execution of President Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Winston Wolkoff writes about her relationship with the Trump family in her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, out Tuesday. In an interview with ABC News that aired Monday, Winston Wolkoff said she is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and the attorneys general in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. as they probe the inauguration. "It's taken over my life," she added.

The inaugural committee spent a record $104 million on Trump's inauguration. In 2018, The New York Times reported that Winston Wolkoff's event-planning firm received more than $26 million from the committee; she told ABC News most of the money was transferred to another company that produced multiple inaugural events. This article turned her into "the cover girl for the inauguration shenanigans," she said, and when she appealed to Trump for help, the first lady refused to help Winston Wolkoff clear her name.

Trump's spokesperson told the Times she had "no involvement" with the inaugural committee and "had no knowledge of how funds were spent." This, Winston Wolkoff writes in her book, was "complete and utter horses--t." Winston Wolkoff said Trump personally approved several pricey expenditures, including $130,000 Tiffany crystal bowls that were given to inaugural dinner guests. Winston Wolkoff told ABC News that after the inauguration, she took a close look at the bills, and was shocked when she saw "a tree you could buy for $10 was $1,000, or a stage that would cost $100,000 was $1 million." Read more about the extravagant inauguration and Winston Wolkoff's roll in it at ABC News. Catherine Garcia

investigations
Liberty University investigating 'all facets' of Falwell's time as president

August 31, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Liberty University announced on Monday it is launching an independent investigation into "all facets" of the school's operations during Jerry Falwell Jr.'s time as president.

Following the death of his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., Falwell became president of the evangelical university in 2007, and left his post last week. Falwell and Liberty cut ties after Falwell's business partner, Giancarlo Granda, came forward and said he had spent years in a sexual relationship with Falwell's wife, Becki Falwell, and sometimes, her husband would watch them. Falwell has admitted his wife and Granda had a relationship but denies that he was part of it.

Liberty's board said an outside firm will look into "financial, real estate, and legal matters" connected to Falwell, and the school is "committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president." Falwell had earlier been accused of ensuring that his family and close friends benefit from campus construction contracts. Catherine Garcia

new charges
Ron Jeremy hit with 20 more sexual assault charges involving 13 women

August 31, 2020
Adult film actor Ron Jeremy listens as his attorney speaks during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
DAVID MCNEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with new sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors on Monday filed 20 additional counts of sexual assault and groping against Jeremy, and he now faces 28 total counts of sexual violence, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jeremy was previously charged with sexually assaulting four women in incidents ranging from 2014 to 2019, with this coming after he had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday said the new charges against Jeremy involve 13 women in incidents dating back to 2004 and going up to 2020. Among the new allegations is that Jeremy sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2004 at a party, prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a Hollywood business in January 2020.

Prosecutors previously accused Jeremy of forcibly raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulting two women at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017, and forcibly raping a woman at that same bar in 2019. He denied those allegations, and The Associated Press reports he has pleaded not guilty to the new charges. Brendan Morrow

