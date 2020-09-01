See More Speed Reads
Kenosha
Edit

Witnesses, police, and reporters piece together what happened in the fatal Kenosha protest shootings

3:10 a.m.

There's no question Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, are dead, fatally shot Aug. 25 during a chaotic night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And there's little question they were killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois who traveled to Kenosha, he told a reporter, to protect an auto dealership alongside other members of a self-appointed militia.

Much of the night's tragedy was captured on video, but there's stark disagreement over what those videos show. Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with intentional homicide and other crimes. He plans to claim self-defense. Washington Post reporter Whitney Leaming described what she saw.

The third night of Jacob Blake protests "had felt different from the start," Gina Barton reports at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. There were the armed militia members adding a note of menace, and "what seemed like hundreds more cops than before stood shoulder to shoulder and forced" demonstrators out of the park and into the street, where "there was nowhere to go. Soldiers and cops blocked one end of the road. White guys with big guns blocked the other."

One video shows Kenosha police thanking Rittenhouse and other militia members for coming out. Another clip appears to show a militia member recounting that "the cops told us today ... like, 'We're gonna push 'em down by you, 'cause you can deal with them and then we're gonna leave.'"

It isn't clear what happened right before Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum dead in a parking lot. Police charging documents says Rosenbaum appeared to be unarmed but threw a plastic bag toward Rittenhouse. A Daily Caller reporter who was interviewing Rittenhouse told police he thought Rosenbaum was reaching for Rittenhouse's AR-15. A gunshot can be heard somewhere in the vicinity before Rittenhouse opens fire.

Rittenhouse then called someone and said, "I just killed somebody." It was clear "he knew he messed up," a protester named Jeremiah told the Journal Sentinel. "He panicked. Even his people knew what he did was wrong. They were all shouting at him, 'What are you doing?'"

At that point, several people started chasing Rittenhouse. He tripped, and Huber tried to grab his gun, possibly hitting him with his skateboard. Rittenhouse shot him in the chest, missed a second protester who jumped over him, then shot 26-year-old paramedic Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. Rittenhouse got up, made sure the protesters weren't following him, and walked past the police with his hands up. Peter Weber

No Puppet!
Edit

Trump bizarrely claims people 'in the dark shadows' are secretly controlling Joe Biden

4:07 a.m.

President Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in a White House interview Monday that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is being "controlled like a puppet," but he can't specify who is calling the shots. "Who do you think is pulling Biden's strings, is it former Obama officials?" Ingraham asked. "People that you've never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows," Trump said. Ingraham suggested that "dark shadows" sounds "like conspiracy theory" fodder, but Trump disagreed. "No," he said, "only people that you haven't heard of. They're, they're people that are on the streets, they're people that are controlling the streets."

Trump continued that he had "somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend" carrying about seven "thugs wearing these dark uniforms" en route to the Republican National Convention, which ended last Thursday. He promised more details later, but couldn't divulge them now because it is "under investigation."

If Trump talking about Democratic rivals being "puppets" rings a bell, he and Hillary Clinton swapped that accusation in a 2016 debate — with Trump taking great umbrage at Clinton's charge that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to help him win the election.

There is no evidence or logical reason to believe that Biden is not in control of his own campaign or being ordered around by shadow people. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

These artists are swapping out paint and clay for seeds and grains

1:54 a.m.

For decades, creative Minnesotans have been using lentils, poppy seeds, flax, and rye to make portraits, cartoons, and sculptures to put on display at the State Fair. This year, their crop art is going digital, and will be showcased online so their masterpieces can be seen around the world.

Crop art was first introduced at the fair in 1965, as a way of teaching people where their food comes from, the Star Tribune reports. The competition has become increasingly popular, with 324 contest entries last year. The building where the art is displayed is routinely crowded with fair attendees who want to see creations like Jill Moe's self-explanatory portrait "Hall in Oats," depicting Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates fame with his hair made of oats. Crop art, Moe told the Star Tribune, is a "wonderfully democratic canvas."

The Minnesota State Fair was called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger said several competitions will be moved online for 2020, with the participants submitting photos of their creations. Crop art has "loyal die-hards," Dullinger added, and "we could not leave that competition out." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House warns Iowa it has the highest coronavirus rate in the U.S.

12:57 a.m.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House Coronavirus Task Force told Iowa officials on Sunday that the state has the country's highest per capita infection rate and must enact stricter restrictions to curb the spread.

In a report, the task force recommended closing bars in 61 counties, imposing a statewide mask mandate, limiting social gatherings to 10 people, and testing every returning college student, the Des Moines Register reports. "Common sense preventative measures must be implemented to stop further spread," the report states.

The Iowa Department of Public Health shared with the Des Moines Register the three most recent reports sent by the task force, and the Aug. 23 document shows that at the time, Iowa had the ninth-highest case rate in the United States. Over the last two weeks, 10 percent of all people who have tested for COVID-19 in the state have had positive results.

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) ordered that bars, breweries, and nightclubs shut down in six counties, but said she would not impose a statewide mask mandate because it was "not enforceable." Catherine Garcia

Violence: Good or Bad?
Edit

Biden suggests Trump is 'too weak, too scared' to stand up to his supporters

12:14 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech Monday in Pittsburgh that while he condemned looting, arson, and violence off all types, President Trump is bent on "fomenting" and "stoking violence in our cities" to help his sagging re-election prospects. "He may believe mouthing the words 'law and order' makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is," Biden said.

At a news conference hours later, Trump defended "peaceful" right-wing supporters who drove through downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, shooting counter-protesters with bear spray and paintball guns. Unlike the bullet that killed one of his supporters, "paint is not bullets," he noted. Trump also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter charged with fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, killing one under murky circumstances before tripping as other protesters chased and tried to disarm him.

Biden responded with a new statement calling Trump "too weak, too scared" to "rebuke violence" by his supporters or "repudiate" Rittenhouse.

On Sunday, Biden had urged Trump to join him in condemning "violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right," and he repeated that challenge Monday night: "So once again, I urge the president to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period. If Donald Trump can't say that, then he is unfit to be president, and his preference for more violence — not less — is clear." Peter Weber

The plot thickens
Edit

New book raises more questions about Trump's mysterious visit to Walter Reed last year

August 31, 2020
Mike Pence.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Last November, right before President Trump took an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Vice President Mike Pence was told that he needed to be ready to temporarily assume the powers of the presidency, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes in his new book, Donald Trump v. The United States.

Schmidt said that while reporting for the book, he learned that in the hours before Trump's trip to the hospital, "word went out in the West Wing" that Pence had to be on standby in case "Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized." Pence did not end up having to assume the powers of the presidency, but Schmidt's book raises new questions about why Trump had to go to the hospital.

At the time, then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed Trump had a "free weekend" and elected to "begin portions of his routine annual physical exam." Presidents do not normally conduct their physicals in stages, and a person familiar with the matter told CNN in November that Trump's visit did not follow protocol. There was never any staff-wide notice sent about a "VIP" coming in, the source said, indicating that the trip was not routine or planned in advance. CNN asked the White House on Monday for a comment on Schmidt's book, but the request was declined. Catherine Garcia

nothing to see here
Edit

Melania Trump's ex-friend says she 'acted like nothing happened' after Access Hollywood tape dropped

August 31, 2020
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and adviser to first lady Melania Trump, describes in her new book what it was like when they met for lunch on the day the Access Hollywood tape with President Trump bragging about grabbing women went public.

The recording was leaked in October 2016, ahead of the presidential election. Winston Wolkoff writes in Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady that she thought Trump would be "in tears" when she arrived at lunch, but instead she was "radiant" and "smiling. It was as if nothing happened." Winston Wolkoff said she tried to lighten the mood by saying, "How many times have you heard the word 'p---y' and 'president' in the same sentence," and together they "burst out laughing."

The first lady "knows who she married," Winston Wolkoff said, and "knew what she was getting into." The Trump family runs on "deceit" and "deception," she said, and it's "amateur hour" at the White House, which is "really frightening for the country."

In her book, Winston Wolkoff writes that Melania Trump made derogatory remarks about Ivanka Trump and other members of the family, calling them "snakes." When asked by ABC News, Winston Wolkoff would not confirm or deny reports that she surreptitiously recorded conversations with the first lady, but did assert that she "can back up everything that's in the book 100 percent ... and Donald and Melania know that." Catherine Garcia

good ideas
Edit

Fans ask Chadwick Boseman's hometown to replace Confederate memorial with statue of the actor

August 31, 2020
Chadwick Boseman.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fans of actor Chadwick Boseman want to celebrate his life and accomplishments by replacing a Confederate memorial in his hometown with a statue of the Black Panther star.

Boseman, who also received critical acclaim for his performances in 42, Marshall, and Get On Up, died on Friday of colon cancer. He was 43. Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, and an online petition was quickly launched after his death was announced, calling on the city to move the Anderson Confederate Monument to a museum and replace it with a statue of Boseman.

The petition, addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), says Boseman "changed the movie industry" and was able to open "many doors for many young Black people with his leading roles." It is "only natural that his hometown honors what he did," the petition continues. "There is no need for political controversy in this decision. The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement."

As of Monday night, the petition has received nearly 10,000 signatures. Catherine Garcia

