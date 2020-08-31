See More Speed Reads
White House refuses to condemn alleged Kenosha shooter

2:40 p.m.

President Trump won't be weighing in on the shooting that left two protesters dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring one more last week as militias clashed with people protesting racial injustice in downtown Kenosha. It was one of very few fatal moments amid protests and some riots throughout the U.S. over the past few months, but not something Trump wished to discuss, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday.

When explicitly asked if Trump condemned Rittenhouse's alleged actions, McEnany said Trump was "not going to weigh in on that." McEnany did say Trump may discuss the shooting during his own press conference later Monday evening.

The lack of condemnation comes as the White House continues to blame violent uprisings on Biden despite the fact that Trump is actually running the country right now. Biden meanwhile condemned "violence of every kind by anyone" on Sunday, and again said Trump "fans the flames" of violence on Monday. The Trump campaign seemed to have been plugging its ears through it all. Kathryn Krawczyk

House Democrats say postmaster Louis DeJoy has ignored their document requests

2:11 p.m.

House Democrats say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is giving them the cold shoulder.

When DeJoy testified for the House Oversight Committee last week, many congressmembers requested documents regarding the changes he has overseen at the United States Postal Service. But DeJoy apparently hasn't followed up, prompting Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee chair, to say Monday she'd soon be subpoenaing DeJoy for those documents.

Reports of delays and mismanagement within the postal service have gone up under DeJoy's watch, and Republicans have tried to block funding for the USPS to try and fix those problems. Democrats say it's because the Trump megadonor is trying to further a long-held conservative goal of phasing out the post office for private business. Trump has also admitted that he is withholding funding from the USPS because without it, "you can't have universal mail-in voting." Kathryn Krawczyk

Mariah Carey remembers Ellen DeGeneres pressuring her to reveal she was pregnant: 'I was extremely uncomfortable'

1:13 p.m.
Mariah Carey
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Mariah Carey's 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres was just as uncomfortable to live as it was to watch, according to the singer.

In a Vulture profile published on Monday, Carey discussed an old TV appearance in which DeGeneres invited her to drink Champagne on her show in hopes of pressuring her to confirm rumors that she was pregnant. Carey later miscarried.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Carey told Vulture. "And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage."

The singer went on to say there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

Clips of DeGeneres' interview with Carey resurfaced this year in light of the recent toxic workplace allegations at DeGeneres' show, and the singer tells DeGeneres in the video that she "can't believe you did this to me" as DeGeneres brings out the Champagne. Carey told Vulture that she doesn't "want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment." As Carey prepares to debut her new book next month, it seems that's one stop on the press tour we may be able to rule out. Brendan Morrow

Biden has a 6 point lead over Trump among active-duty troops, poll shows

11:46 a.m.

One of the Republican party's traditional bases is heading in Democratic nominee Joe Biden's direction.

Active-duty military members favor Biden to President Trump 43 to 37 percent, a poll from Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University has found. That's a major shift from where Trump stood in 2016, when he had a 41-21 lead over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump's overall support among those active-duty troops has fallen as well, with just 38 percent having a favorable view of him, per the poll. That matches his lowest approval ever recorded among active-duty troops, which was found in late 2019, Military Times says. Nearly half of those respondents — 49.9 percent — viewed Trump unfavorably, and 42 percent said they "strongly disapprove" of Trump's time in office.

While the shift doesn't necessarily mean "troops are beginning to think more like Democrats," it is clear that "Trump can't be claiming to have overwhelming support in the military," said Peter Feaver, a White House adviser to former President George W. Bush who is now a political science professor at Duke University.

Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University polled 1,018 active-duty troops online between July 27 and Aug. 10, with a less than 2 percent margin of error. Find more of the poll's results here. Kathryn Krawczyk

John Thompson Jr., Georgetown basketball coach who made history with NCAA win, dies at 78

11:31 a.m.
Coach John Thompson of the Georgetown Hoyas in action during the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Al Bello / Getty Images

Legendary basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at 78.

Thompson's death was confirmed by his family on Monday, who in a statement said, "Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else." His cause of death was not disclosed.

Thompson served as coach at Georgetown University for nearly three decades after playing for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and he became the first Black basketball head coach to win the NCAA National Championship in 1984, CNN notes. In 1999, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He retired with a 596-239 record, according to CBS News.

"For us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend," Thompson's family also said on Monday. "More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday."

Tributes poured in for Thompson on Monday including from his alma mater, Providence College, which mourned him as a "legendary player and an even greater person." Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, also remembered Thompson as a "legend and a leader both on and off the court, paving the way for so many who came after him." Brendan Morrow

Data firm predicts election 'chaos' as Trump seems to win in a landslide before losing as more votes are counted

10:36 a.m.

A data firm is bolstering the idea that Election Night is going to be a nightmare this year.

Hawkfish, the political data agency funded largely by Michael Bloomberg and contracting with Democratic candidates in the 2020 election, is predicting "chaos in America" once this year's presidential votes are in, Axios reports. "We believe that on Election Night, we are going to see Donald Trump in a stronger position than the reality actually is," Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn said, calling the phenomenon a "red mirage."

That's presumably because Trump will win — "potentially in a landslide" — Election Day's more quickly tallied in-person votes, "but lose a week later" as absentee ballots are counted, Axios describes. Trump is already stoking mistrust surrounding absentee and mail-in ballots, adding fuel to this potentially chaotic fire.

Mendelsohn is pretty vague in the above clip, but he'll reveal more in Monday night's Axios on HBO episode airing at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Kathryn Krawczyk

Pandemic adviser with no epidemiology background reportedly pushes White House to adopt herd immunity strategy

10:06 a.m.
Member of the coronavirus task force Scott Atlas listens to US President Donald Trump during a briefing at the White House August 10, 2020, in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials are alarmed as a pandemic adviser pushes the White House to adopt Sweden's controversial herd immunity strategy, The Washington Post reports.

Neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, a top medical adviser to President Trump, has urged the White House to implement a pandemic strategy of trying to protect vulnerable groups while letting COVID-19 spread through most of the country so that healthy people can build up immunity to the virus, modeling the way Sweden has responded to the coronavirus crisis, the report says.

A senior administration official described Atlas, who reportedly meets with Trump nearly every day, as the "anti-Dr. Fauci," though the Post notes he doesn't have a background in infectious diseases or epidemiology. He has reportedly clashed with members of the coronavirus task force including Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

Health experts are highly concerned that the herd immunity idea is being discussed inside the White House, the report says, especially given that, according to a Post estimate, in the United States, it "may require 2.13 million deaths to reach a 65 percent threshold of herd immunity." Yet the Post reports, pointing to a recent testing gudeline change at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an example, that the Trump administration has "already begun to implement some policies along these lines."

"The administration faces some pretty serious hurdles in making this argument," New York University professor Paul Romer told the Post. "One is a lot of people will die, even if you can protect people in nursing homes. Once it's out in the community, we've seen over and over again, it ends up spreading everywhere." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

Herman Cain's Twitter account claims coronavirus 'is not as deadly' as expected after he dies of the virus

9:40 a.m.

Herman Cain's Twitter is spreading coronavirus conspiracies from beyond the grave.

Cain, the former businessman and presidential candidate, died a month ago from COVID-19. But his Twitter account and website have lived on through posts assumedly from his former staffers, including one early Sunday morning that doubted the deadliness of the virus.

A now-deleted tweet that reads as if it's from "THE Herman Cain" links to an article suggesting most COVID-19 patients died of an underlying condition along with the virus. It's captioned "It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be."

Cain's account quickly deleted the tweet, but later shared another article with the caption "The summer 'second wave' really hasn't come close to the original spike, and it isn't showing signs it will." That article came directly from Cain's website, in which the site's editor Dan Calabrese speculates Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn't considering how he'll campaign if the COVID-19 pandemic dies off by January. Still, Calabrese does acknowledge "When you're getting more than 40,000 new cases every day, you can't say the pandemic is over," and that cases could easily rise again as the U.S. restarts crowded events.

Cain was hospitalized with COVID-19 not long after attending President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was pictured without a mask on. Kathryn Krawczyk

