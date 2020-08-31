See More Speed Reads
investigations
Liberty University investigating 'all facets' of Falwell's time as president

6:59 p.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Liberty University announced on Monday it is launching an independent investigation into "all facets" of the school's operations during Jerry Falwell Jr.'s time as president.

Following the death of his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., Falwell became president of the evangelical university in 2007, and left his post last week. Falwell and Liberty cut ties after Falwell's business partner, Giancarlo Granda, came forward and said he had spent years in a sexual relationship with Falwell's wife, Becki Falwell, and sometimes, her husband would watch them. Falwell has admitted his wife and Granda had a relationship but denies that he was part of it.

Liberty's board said an outside firm will look into "financial, real estate, and legal matters" connected to Falwell, and the school is "committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president." Falwell had earlier been accused of ensuring that his family and close friends benefit from campus construction contracts. Catherine Garcia

new charges
Ron Jeremy hit with 20 more sexual assault charges involving 13 women

5:11 p.m.
Adult film actor Ron Jeremy listens as his attorney speaks during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
DAVID MCNEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with new sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors on Monday filed 20 additional counts of sexual assault and groping against Jeremy, and he now faces 28 total counts of sexual violence, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jeremy was previously charged with sexually assaulting four women in incidents ranging from 2014 to 2019, with this coming after he had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday said the new charges against Jeremy involve 13 women in incidents dating back to 2004 and going up to 2020. Among the new allegations is that Jeremy sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2004 at a party, prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a Hollywood business in January 2020.

Prosecutors previously accused Jeremy of forcibly raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulting two women at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017, and forcibly raping a woman at that same bar in 2019. He denied those allegations, and The Associated Press reports he has pleaded not guilty to the new charges. Brendan Morrow

'you know me'
Joe Biden: 'Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?'

2:59 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a campaign speech on Monday pushed back against claims that he has a "soft spot" for rioters while accusing President Trump of having "fomented" violence in office.

Biden spoke from Pennsylvania on Monday for a speech focused on the question of whether "you really feel safer under" Trump, and in the address, he condemned looting and rioting amid unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Rioting is not protesting," Biden said. "Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction."

The Democratic presidential nominee accused Trump of "stroking violence in our cities" and being unable to "stop the violence because for years he's fomented it," saying, "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family's story. Ask yourself: do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

Biden during the speech also promised to make America "safe" as president, asserting that "we'd be seeing a lot less violence" in the United States today were he in office while asking, "Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?"

Trump responded to the speech in a tweet, claiming Biden is "blaming the police far more than he's blaming the rioters, anarchists, agitators, and looters." Biden in his remarks had said that "most cops are good, decent people." Brendan Morrow

both sides
White House refuses to condemn alleged Kenosha shooter

2:40 p.m.

President Trump won't be weighing in on the shooting that left two protesters dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring one more last week as militias clashed with people protesting racial injustice in downtown Kenosha. It was one of very few fatal moments amid protests and some riots throughout the U.S. over the past few months, but not something Trump wished to discuss, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday.

When explicitly asked if Trump condemned Rittenhouse's alleged actions, McEnany said Trump was "not going to weigh in on that." McEnany did say Trump may discuss the shooting during his own press conference later Monday evening.

The lack of condemnation comes as the White House continues to blame violent uprisings on Biden despite the fact that Trump is actually running the country right now. Biden meanwhile condemned "violence of every kind by anyone" on Sunday, and again said Trump "fans the flames" of violence on Monday. The Trump campaign seemed to have been plugging its ears through it all. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

their inbox is empty
House Democrats say postmaster Louis DeJoy has ignored their document requests

2:11 p.m.

House Democrats say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is giving them the cold shoulder.

When DeJoy testified for the House Oversight Committee last week, many congressmembers requested documents regarding the changes he has overseen at the United States Postal Service. But DeJoy apparently hasn't followed up, prompting Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee chair, to say Monday she'd soon be subpoenaing DeJoy for those documents.

Reports of delays and mismanagement within the postal service have gone up under DeJoy's watch, and Republicans have tried to block funding for the USPS to try and fix those problems. Democrats say it's because the Trump megadonor is trying to further a long-held conservative goal of phasing out the post office for private business. Trump has also admitted that he is withholding funding from the USPS because without it, "you can't have universal mail-in voting." Kathryn Krawczyk

I know her
Mariah Carey remembers Ellen DeGeneres pressuring her to reveal she was pregnant: 'I was extremely uncomfortable'

1:13 p.m.
Mariah Carey
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Mariah Carey's 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres was just as uncomfortable to live as it was to watch, according to the singer.

In a Vulture profile published on Monday, Carey discussed an old TV appearance in which DeGeneres invited her to drink Champagne on her show in hopes of pressuring her to confirm rumors that she was pregnant. Carey later miscarried.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Carey told Vulture. "And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage."

The singer went on to say there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

Clips of DeGeneres' interview with Carey resurfaced this year in light of the recent toxic workplace allegations at DeGeneres' show, and the singer tells DeGeneres in the video that she "can't believe you did this to me" as DeGeneres brings out the Champagne. Carey told Vulture that she doesn't "want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment." As Carey prepares to debut her new book next month, it seems that's one stop on the press tour we may be able to rule out. Brendan Morrow

2020 poll watch
Biden has a 6 point lead over Trump among active-duty troops, poll shows

11:46 a.m.

One of the Republican party's traditional bases is heading in Democratic nominee Joe Biden's direction.

Active-duty military members favor Biden to President Trump 43 to 37 percent, a poll from Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University has found. That's a major shift from where Trump stood in 2016, when he had a 41-21 lead over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump's overall support among those active-duty troops has fallen as well, with just 38 percent having a favorable view of him, per the poll. That matches his lowest approval ever recorded among active-duty troops, which was found in late 2019, Military Times says. Nearly half of those respondents — 49.9 percent — viewed Trump unfavorably, and 42 percent said they "strongly disapprove" of Trump's time in office.

While the shift doesn't necessarily mean "troops are beginning to think more like Democrats," it is clear that "Trump can't be claiming to have overwhelming support in the military," said Peter Feaver, a White House adviser to former President George W. Bush who is now a political science professor at Duke University.

Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University polled 1,018 active-duty troops online between July 27 and Aug. 10, with a less than 2 percent margin of error. Find more of the poll's results here. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
John Thompson Jr., Georgetown basketball coach who made history with NCAA win, dies at 78

11:31 a.m.
Coach John Thompson of the Georgetown Hoyas in action during the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Al Bello / Getty Images

Legendary basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at 78.

Thompson's death was confirmed by his family on Monday, who in a statement said, "Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else." His cause of death was not disclosed.

Thompson served as coach at Georgetown University for nearly three decades after playing for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and he became the first Black basketball head coach to win the NCAA National Championship in 1984, CNN notes. In 1999, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He retired with a 596-239 record, according to CBS News.

"For us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend," Thompson's family also said on Monday. "More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday."

Tributes poured in for Thompson on Monday including from his alma mater, Providence College, which mourned him as a "legendary player and an even greater person." Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, also remembered Thompson as a "legend and a leader both on and off the court, paving the way for so many who came after him." Brendan Morrow

