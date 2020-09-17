10 things you need to know today: September 17, 2020

CDC director says masks could be better COVID defense than vaccine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that face coverings are "the most powerful public health tool" the U.S. has to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense," Redfield said. "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," noting that a coronavirus vaccine might only be 70 percent effective. President Trump said Redfield must have been confused, insisting that "the mask is not as important as the vaccine." Trump said he had spoken to Redfield and told him he was "mistaken." Redfield later tweeted: "I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines." [CNBC, Daily Mail]