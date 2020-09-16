Hundreds rescued as Sally causes flooding in Alabama and Florida

Now a tropical storm, Sally brought heavy rain to Escambia County, Florida, where at least 377 people have been rescued from flooded neighborhoods.

Authorities there warn that thousands of additional evacuations may be necessary. Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday morning; it was downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday evening, with winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said "historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, is unfolding" in Alabama and Florida, where some areas have already received more than 24 inches of rain. About 500,000 customers in both states are without power. Forecasters expect the center of the storm to move into Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday.

Gulf Shores resident Doris Stiers told CNN after the worst of the storm passed, she went outside and it "looks like a war zone. Lots of destruction, homes destroyed, roofs gone. I have not had any service, power or internet. Bad night." Catherine Garcia