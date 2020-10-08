10 things you need to know today: October 8, 2020

2 British ISIS militants charged over Westerners' murders

Two men have been charged in federal court for their alleged involvement in the Islamic State's videotaped beheadings of American journalists and aid workers, including James Foley and Kayla Mueller, six years ago. The defendants, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, were being flown to the U.S. from Iraq on Wednesday. Kotey and Elsheikh had pushed to be prosecuted in Britain, where they were raised and radicalized, and were likely to face less harsh punishment. The men were part of a group of four English-speaking British ISIS militants often referred to as the "Beatles." "If you have American blood in your veins or American blood on your hands, you will face American justice," said John Demers, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's national security division, on Wednesday. [The Washington Post]