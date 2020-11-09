10 things you need to know today: November 9, 2020

Attention shifts to Georgia Senate runoffs

After news outlets projected over the weekend that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, Democrats and Republicans shifted their attention to two Georgia Senate runoffs expected to determine which party controls the Senate. No candidate won an absolute majority in either of the Senate contests in Georgia, so the seats will be determined in Jan. 5 runoffs. Republicans need at least one of the seats to hold onto a narrow majority, which they see as necessary to block Biden's agenda, including tax hikes on the wealthy. Democrats, who need to flip both seats, see the votes as crucial to building their momentum and passing Biden's policies. "I don't think it's possible to overstate how big these races are," said Nse Ufot, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, which focuses on mobilizing young voters of color. [The Washington Post]