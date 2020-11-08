Jared Kushner is reportedly not a 'restraining' voice advising Trump to concede

-
Jared Kushner is reportedly not a 'restraining' voice advising Trump to concede11:03 a.m.
-
Romney: Rhetoric about 'rigged' elections 'gets picked up by authoritarians around the world'12:09 p.m.
-
Alec Baldwin's downtrodden Trump plays piano as Jim Carrey's Biden, May Rudolph's Harris gloat in SNL cold open10:37 a.m.
-
Biden adviser: Presidential campaign 'was less consultant-driven than any' in 'modern history'8:00 a.m.
-
Biden addresses nation for 1st time as president-elect: 'This is the time to heal in America'November 7, 2020
-
Kamala Harris addresses America as vice president-elect: 'While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last'November 7, 2020
-
President-elect Joe Biden is planning executive orders that would sweepingly reverse Trump's biggest policiesNovember 7, 2020
-
Trump's motorcade greeted by jeering Biden supporters near White House as he returns from playing golfNovember 7, 2020
11:03 a.m.