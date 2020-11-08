U.S. reports 10 millionth coronavirus case

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been working hard since she narrowly lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, launching an organization that focuses on voter education and outreach, and she now has two Senate runoffs races in her sights.

A spokesperson for Abrams' Fair Fight PAC said on Sunday that in two days, Abrams helped raise more than $3.6 million for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, who will face off against Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5. If the Democrats can win both of those races, the Senate will be 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaker.

"This is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States," Abrams said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Those are two issues that will make certain people turn out. We know this is going to be a hard fight, it's going to be a competitive fight."

The votes are still being counted in Georgia, but President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by about 10,000 votes, and it appears that the state has flipped blue, thanks to a significant number of Black voters heading to the polls. Many people are praising Abrams and her outreach efforts, and she made it clear on State of the Union that there has to be an alliance of voters that come out to support Ossoff and Warnock.

"We began early on saying that this is not about Black and white, this is about pulling together a coalition of people of color, of the poor, of the disadvantaged, of the marginalized, and being consistent with out engagement, not waiting for an election to meet them, and certainly not waiting til the end of an election to acknowledge their value," she said. Catherine Garcia